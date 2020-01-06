Air Canada Plane Loses Wheel Upon Take-off From Trudeau Airport, Watch Video

An incident shocked the entire plane carrying 49 passengers when a wheel fell off the landing gear minutes after taking-off from Canada's Montreal-Trudeau airport. A passenger travelling in an Air Canada Express caught the exact moment on camera when the wheel detached from the landing gear of the plane. The incident was enough to send a chill down the spines of other passengers as the news spread in a matter of seconds.

Read: Rajinikanth Takes The Promotions Of Darbar To Another Level With A Customised Airplane

Wheel fell-off plane's landing gear

A video shared by a Twitter user named Tom shows the exact moment when the wheel fell off the flying plane. The video is going viral on social media and has garnered more than 61,000 views on the microblogging platform since it was shared on January 4. The user posted the video with a French caption that read, "I'm currently on a plane that has just lost a wheel, 2020 starting off well."

Bon bah là j’suis actuellement dans un avion qui vient de perdre une roue...

2020 commence plutôt bien 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eZhbOJqIQr — Tom (@caf_tom) January 3, 2020

Read: West Bengal: Truck Carrying India Post's Abandoned Plane Gets Stuck In Durgapur

An Air Canada Express Flight 8684 travelling from Montreal to Bagotville when the wheel came off the landing gear. All 49 passengers on board were reported safe after the pilot made an emergency landing on just one wheel. According to an aviation expert, the airplane is very tough and it's designed to be able to support the weight of the airplane on one wheel on each side.

Read: Flyer Fined Rs 12.36 Lakh For Throwing Coins At Plane's Engine For 'good Luck'

In another incident, a first-time flyer in China threw coins at the plane's engine he was supposed to fly with. The man was fined a whopping amount of Rs 12.36 lakh for throwing coins into the plane's engine by Yixiu District People's Court in Anqing, Anhui province. The man named Lu Chao was travelling from a budget airline in February 2019 when he threw coins at the plane's engine for 'good luck'.

Read: Boeing, FAA Review Wiring Issue On 737 MAX Planes That Could Cause Short Circuit

