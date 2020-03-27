Argentina Closes Borders To Foreign Nationals To Curb Coronavirus Pandemic

Authorities in Argentina have recently announced that they will be closing their borders to all foreign nationals in an effort to control the coronavirus pandemic. Argentina has reported 589 positive coronavirus cases and the country’s death toll is at 12. As per reports, 72 people have recovered from the virus in Argentina.

Closes borders

According to reports, Argentina already had restrictions in place for air transportation but will now be extending those restrictions to include restrictions on land and sea transportation also. Argentinian citizens will still be allowed entry into the country the restrictions will go into effect from midnight on March 27. Latin America announced its first coronavirus case on February 26, after an elderly man in Brazil contracted the virus. Since then, the deadly virus has spread to almost major countries paralysing the region.

Chile, which has reported 1,306 cases of infection and 4 deaths has recently unveiled an $11.75 billion economic stimulus package to cope with the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian government prevented a Spain operated plane to land at an airport in Guayaquil. The plane was sent to pick up stranded foreigners from a country which remain in lockdown.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced on March 20 that the country would go into full lockdown, starting March 20 at midnight local time until midnight March 31, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Mexico reported its first death on March 18 - a 41-year-old man with diabetes who died in Mexico City. According to reports, A Mexican federal judge ordered President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to take all preventative measures and necessary actions in order to detect infected persons in the country. Peru, which has a total of 580 confirmed cases, reported its ninth coronavirus related death. Meanwhile, the deadly Coronavirus has gripped 183 countries infecting 5,32,263 people and killing 24,090.

