Australia Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions To Revive Ailing Economy

In a bid to revive the country’s ailing economy, several Australian states eased social distancing restrictions further on June 1. The restaurants are now allowed to host more people and public attractions are also reportedly reopen. With nearly 7,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths, the new infections are largely under control.

According to an international media outlet, in New South Wales (NSW), which is Australia’s most populous state, cafes and restaurants are now allowed to cater for 50 seated patrons. The authorities also allowed 20 guests to attend a funeral. Furthermore, public attractions, including Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, art galleries, museums and libraries are also now allowed to reopen and entertain guests.

Victoria state, on the other hand, took a more cautious approach to reopen and allowed cafes and restaurants to reopen, however, patrons are restricted to a maximum of 20 people. The authorities eased the lockdown measure as they hope that removing restrictions might boost economic growth. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly also said that additional, targeted stimulus would be needed.

As per reports, the Australian government and central bank also pledged about AUD 250 billion in stimulus, however, the bulk of the stimulus is expected to end by September. While speaking to an international media outlet, Morrison also said that his government is considering a plan to offer homeowners one-off grants fro renovations, while federal infrastructure projects will be bought forward. Morrison reportedly said that ‘a big part of coming out of COVID-19 crisis is the infrastructure spending’.

Younger people urged to get tested

Meanwhile, as Australia is easing restrictions, authorities urged younger people to get tested. The NSW government reminded people to maintain distancing measures and increase testing to prevent a ‘second wave’ of infections. While speaking to an international media outlet, NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said that as the state is moving forward and relaxing restrictions, it is absolutely crucial that people come forward for testing if they have the slightest hint of any respiratory issues.

Hazzard added that with freeing up restrictions, particularly around clubs and hotels, young people who may think they are ‘invincible’ are actually not invincible. He urged youngsters to get tested as soon as they notice any symptom of COVID-19.

