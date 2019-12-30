Australian Mum's Toy Hack For Her 2-year-old Wins Appreciation From Netizens

A mom in Australia has caught everybody's attention for her creativity. J Ford created a dream cubby house for her two-year-old son, Noah by using some paints and other regular decorations. She revealed that as she started painting, the idea grew.

Has a personalised tag

Talking about the costs of it, she revealed that she bought the cubby houses for $199 each. She further said that she and her partner did two coats of grey and then two coats of blue over the top of the grey. Initially, both of them thought that it would be a waste not to use the back walls of the cubby house so they decided to use them in the middle for an extra room, in turn making the cubby three times bigger.

Read: Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi's Playhouse, Netizens Say Its Bigger Than Their Bedroom

Read: Australia: Polar Bear Liya Dies Unexpectedly At Gold Coast Sea World

Her idea has inspired parents from across the globe to create similar cubby houses for their children. Talking to international media, Ford said that though she has received a lot of encouragement and praise from fellow parents, her son’s opinion matters the most. She added that she along with her husband and her mum Sue were up until 2am on Christmas Eve putting the playhouse together but it was worth it when they saw Noah’s face in the morning. The details in the cubby house are particularly impressive, with a personalised Ford tag and the number 6 added to give it a real-home feel. Revealing the logic behind it she said the letters were from Bunnings. The number 6 was chosen as both her children, Noah and his sister Tayah were born on the 6th.

Read: Food Festivals In Australia To Attend In The Upcoming Year 2020

Read:Woman Furious After Boyfriend Gifts Her Cleaning Equipment For Christmas

In a similar incident, a grandma joined two cubby houses together to create a huge mansion of a playhouse for her granddaughter, Annabelle. Kathy, from Kin Kin in Queensland, thought of the idea of joining two houses together after she saw some people were revamping them with paint.