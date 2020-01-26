Vietnam: 2 Men Fined For Showering While Riding A Bike; Video Prompts Hilarious Reactions

In Vietnam, a video has recently gone viral of two men taking a bath while riding a motorcycle. The video quickly gained internet notoriety before local authorities caught a whiff of it. The two men were tracked down using the number plate visible in the video and were reportedly slapped with a hefty fine.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 23-year-old Huynh Thanh Khanh while the other man remains unknown. The incident took place in Dau Tieng district of the Binh Duong province. In the video, the two shirtless men can be seen riding a bike with a bucket of water kept between them.

They both appear to already be covered in soap and while the man in front drives the bike the man on the back can be seen periodically pouring water on himself and on the driver.

The video was widely shared on the internet and that is how the police were made privy to their actions. After tracking them down Khanh was identified as the driver. They were finer Rs 5,500 for violating a number of traffic rules. The traffic rules they violated were driving without a driver's license, riding a motorcycle without helmets, riding a motorbike without rear-view mirrors and driving without a civil insurance certificate.

As it turns out, neither of the two individuals who were seen in the video riding the bike were the owners of the bike and it was actually lent to them by a third party. That individual was also fined by the authorities for lending the vehicle to Huynh Thanh Khanh who is not qualified, driver.

The video of the two men riding the bike was first uploaded on Facebook on January 22. One person commented on the video claiming that he had never thought of having a bath on a bike and said that it would be a great time saver.

