Single Marine Vessel Sets World Record By Pulling 103 Tonnes Of Trash From Pacific Ocean

A single marine plastic recovery vessel of the Ocean Voyages Institute has set a new world record after pulling 103 tons of trash from the Pacific Ocean. The haul reportedly is also the largest open ocean clean-up in history. According to reports, the boat spent 48 days in the Pacific Ocean to collect the trash and is now currently docked at the port of Honolulu in Hawaii.

The single marine vessel not only brought back 2,06,000 pounds of fishing nets and consumer plastic, but it was also able to do something that even a fleet of clean-ships find it difficult to do. Back in 2019, the boat had also reportedly registered a record from a 25-day clean-up voyage. However, this year the authorities said that the trash doubled and reached an all-time high.

Mary Crowley, who is the founder and executive director of Ocean Voyages Institute, reportedly said that she is proud of the the ‘hard-working crew’ as they exceeded the goal of capturing 100 tons of toxic consumer plastics and derelict ‘ghost’ nets. Crowley also added that the institute will continue to help restore the health of the ocean as it influences the health of the planet. Crowley also explained that the nets and debris break into microplastics which later impair the ocean’s ability to store carbon and toxify the fragile ocean food web.

Trash to be recycled and repurposed

With the Ocean Voyages Institute, the Crowley has also developed various effective techniques and methods to remove plastics from the ocean. Last year, her team also reportedly managed to remove 48 tons of toxic plastic during two clean-up voyages. She strongly believes that one tracker can lead to many nets and her team was also able to prove it with the help of GPS Satellite trackers.

While speaking to Hawaii’s local media outlet, Crowley said that her institute has been a leader in researching and accomplishing ocean clean-up for over a decade. She said that with the passion and commitment of her team, the institute was able to make a meaningful impact. Crowley informed that the trash that was collected will now be recycled and repurposed and nothing will end up in landfills or go back into the ocean.

