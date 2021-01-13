Brazil Artist Faces Flak For His Peculiar Waxworks, Netizens Term Them 'horror Story'

The wax statues of Brazilian septuagenarian Arlindo Armacollo are going viral on social media and netizens are debating whether the artist achieved his goal of capturing the character as well as the soul of each person or not. Armacollo had first displayed his wax statues six years ago in a Brazilian town called Rolandia, however, the startling images of the figures spread like wildfire last week after a news report was unearthed on the internet about his exhibition in a local church. The artist had made sculptures of famous personalities including Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

The Brazilian artist is being criticised by several internet users for his bizarre works as the strangely disfigured personalities shows Mandela with a beefcake’s body, a tiny head and dazzling peroxide hair. Princess Diana, on the other hand, wears a terrifying grin. Marilyn Monroe has neck the size of a tree trunk and a seemingly melted face. While sharing the pictures of the statues, one user called it “Brazilian horror story”. Another even jokingly asked, “Which statue in the wax museum got the most bizarre?”

brazilian horror story: museu de cera pic.twitter.com/tEMNn8SkhG — AlexO (@eualexo) January 5, 2021

cara meus preferidos disparado pic.twitter.com/mHo5sYsk75 — AlexO (@eualexo) January 5, 2021

Qual estátua do museu de cera ficou mais bizarra? pic.twitter.com/1FPf5KSsHK — André Rochadel quer vacina (@andre_rochadel) January 6, 2021

Armacollo 'couldn't care less' about criticism

Armacollo’s supporters have defended his works and they have said that to achieve the richness of detail, the artist has put in a lot of hard work. They believe that Armacollo wanted to capture the character as well as the soul of each person. Meanwhile, the Brazilian artist, while speaking to The Guardian, said that he couldn’t care less about the criticism.

He said that if it was about making money it might have bothered him whether people appreciate what he is doing. But because he makes the statues to enjoy them he doesn’t really care about the criticism. He added that he made the figurines for his town.

Each of Armacollo’s statue involves about 5kg of wax and imported English eyeballs. His figurines have moved since their 2015 television debut and they are now housed in a nearby museum named after his father. Like many Brazilians, the artist is also a supporter of right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro.

He has thought of honouring the President, however, he also said that he is going to hold off for a bit to keep an eye on his behaviour. For now, he added that he is still behind him and believes that Bolsonaro is on the right path. Further, Armacollo revealed that he hopes the “commotion” will attract more tourists from other cities and abroad to view his wax statues.

