Meghan Markle Goes Back To Canada To Be Win Son After Royal Split

Meghan Markle went back to the commonwealth country of Canada to be with her son Archie after she and Prince Harry announce their decision to step down from Royal duties. According to reports, their decision comes after the couple said that they want to be financially independent. According to reports, the couple surprised the queen and the Royal household by making such an announcement. It is also said that the move has hurt and disappointed the Royal family.

Royal couple's decision could cost Canadian taxpayers millions

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent announcement, Canadian taxpayers could be subject to paying millions in taxes if the couple decides to move to Canada, security experts reportedly said. Prince Harry and Markle's decision to move to Canada could materialise as they recently stated that their main goal is to attain financial independence.

According to reports, security experts said that the Canadian government will most likely have a legal duty to provide security cover to the Royal couple. The legal obligation comes as Canada is a part of the British Commonwealth of countries with Queen Elizabeth as the head of their state.

In a big announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on January 8 said that they will be stepping back as 'senior members' of the Royal family. In addition to this, the couple also said that their goal will be to become financially independent in the near future.

Read: Could 'The Crown' Be Extended In Light Of The Latest Meghan Markle Controversy?

Read: Serena Williams Responds To Questions About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Royal Split

Members of royal families who relinquished their titles

However, it’s not the first time that members of royal families have relinquished their titles to live a relatively common life. King Edward VIII abdicated this throne to marry Wallis Simpson, an American socialite and divorcee, in 1937 which threatened a constitutional crisis in the United Kingdom. The couple lived together until Edward’s death in 1972 and Wallis died in 1986 at the age of 89.

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Phillip was born a Royal to Greece and Denmark but had to relinquish the title to marry the Queen and accepted English title. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s daughter, Princess Anne, married a commoner Mark Phillips who turned down the offer of Earldom to Phillips.

Read: When Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Made Headlines For The Wrong Reasons

Read: When Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Made Headlines For The Right Reasons

(With inputs from agencies)