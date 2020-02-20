Brussels: This Factory Allows Customers To Eat Unlimited Chocolate Samples

A factory outlet for chocolate maker Neuhaus located in Brussels allowed people to eat unlimited chocolates for free. According to reports, the Neuhaus factory shop is located in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, near Brussels. The notice at the chocolate maker's factory outlet stated that everyone was allowed to taste the chocolates as much as they liked.

Just like old times.



Went to the Neuhaus chocolate outlet this evening where there were unlimited chocolates to try.



I ate approximately 43 and now feel like an eight year old me on Easter morning 🤢 pic.twitter.com/rZeiS4ExCL — Benjamin Thom (@_benjaminthom) April 8, 2019

According to reports, the notice asked the customers to not take the samples home and only closed, packed boxes were available for sale. The customers were also asked not to open closed boxes.

Netizens express their joy over the all-you-can-eat chocolate offer

The Charlie and the Chocolate factory-like incident prompted a lot of people to express their joy of tasting unlimited chocolate.

*plans weekend trip to Brussels... — Bryony Stentiford (@stentitweets) February 17, 2020

On my way, save some for me!! pic.twitter.com/s96z0C1IU9 — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺💚🐟🌍🕯#FBPE #ElectoralReform (@Beany_1) February 17, 2020

I know it says not to take samples home, so can you please bring some to the office. Thanks. — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) February 17, 2020

What?!?!?!?! Are you serious?!?!?! This is all my dreams come true!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! See yous!😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Bronagh Byrne (@BronaghByrneQUB) February 18, 2020

Neuhaus pralines are my favourite chocolate. I shall move to Brussels immediately. — Ashley Lane (@ashleylaneuk) February 17, 2020

My heart skipped a bit...while my liver ran for the hills....I knew paradise on earth existed! — juliette (@juliette0307) February 17, 2020

I lived next to Brussels for 5 years but clearly I never truly lived. — KeengFeesh #FBPE (@FeeshKeeng) February 17, 2020

Oh dear god, how did I not know about this before? Where the hell did I leave the car keys? Why have I wasted all previous Brussels trips on looking at stuff and going to concerts? — Ex Bat Hen (@exBatHen) February 17, 2020

Thank you for the public information announcement Jon. I'm going to go & lie down now, I'm feeling a bit faint. — Helen Fallside (@bello_hz) February 17, 2020

I knew there was a reason I wanted to visit Brussels💜 — TacticalKat 🖤🕯#FBPE #NHSLove #FSFA #FBHD (@Bearlykat) February 17, 2020

