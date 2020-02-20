The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Brussels: This Factory Allows Customers To Eat Unlimited Chocolate Samples

Rest of the World News

A factory outlet for chocolate maker Neuhaus located in Brussels is allowing people to eat unlimited chocolate samples for free.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brussels: Factory allows you to eat unlimited chocolate samples

A factory outlet for chocolate maker Neuhaus located in Brussels allowed people to eat unlimited chocolates for free. According to reports, the Neuhaus factory shop is located in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, near Brussels. The notice at the chocolate maker's factory outlet stated that everyone was allowed to taste the chocolates as much as they liked.

According to reports, the notice asked the customers to not take the samples home and only closed, packed boxes were available for sale. The customers were also asked not to open closed boxes.

Netizens express their joy over the all-you-can-eat chocolate offer

The Charlie and the Chocolate factory-like incident prompted a lot of people to express their joy of tasting unlimited chocolate.

 

 

 

 

 

Read: Oscars 2020 Goodie Bags Have Everything From Cannabis-infused Chocolates To Cruise Trip

 

Read: 4 Most Essential Health Benefits Of Dark Chocolates That You Must Be Aware Of

 

Read: Traditional Bengali Sweets That You Can Relish Eating On Any Occasion

Read: Different Jalebi Type Sweets To Know About That Will Make You Crave Desserts Instantly

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TAJINDER BAGGA TAKES ON TEJ PRATAP
PARROT MIMICS HUMAN LAUGHTER
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRANTED BAIL
SUSHIL MODI HITS OUT AT KISHOR
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
SC ORDERS RELIEF FOR ANSAL BROTHERS