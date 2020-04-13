Iceland Forest Department Urges People To 'Hug Trees' During COVID Lockdown; Read

With countries imposing lockdown to block the spread of the virus, the Icelandic Forestry Service has taken a weird approach to the situation. According to reports, the Icelandic Forestry Service has asked citizens to hug trees and plants while maintaining social distancing. Media reports suggest that forest rangers at Hallormsstaður National Forest in East Iceland are cleaning up the snow from roads so locals can go and hug trees.

As per reports, forest rangers have advised people to hug different trees rather than holding the very first tree they encounter. Certain media reports quoted forest rangers as saying that hugging trees for five minutes is enough to start a day on a happy note. One forest ranger actually went as far as to explain how it feels while hugging a tree. He said that when someone hugs a tree, they feel it on their toe first and then on legs before leading up tox the chest and eventually up into the head.

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has said that the virus can stay on different surfaces, including wood. According to data by world meter, there are currently 1,701 confirmed coronavirus cases in Iceland. As per reports, eight people have lost their lives in the Nordic island country.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,15,000 lives across the world and has infected over 18,67,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)

