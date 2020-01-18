Cocker Spaniel With Gorgeous Eyes Becomes Internet Sensation

Wiinie, a cocker spaniel dog has won the internet because of her alluring eyes. The 3-month-old pup has become an online sensation for having dazzling and large expressive eyes.

Winnie has a page in her name on Instagram with about 142.8k followers and cute pictures of her. In one such post that has been circulating widely on the internet, Winnie can be seen staring at the camera. The post read “I can read your mind, you think I’m adorable?” And the internet seemingly is drooling over her looks. “She is so beautiful”, wrote one user, “I love those eyes, the puppy eyes”. Some even compared the dog with a Disney princess.

Winnie flaunts 2 million likes on TikTok

Winnie has a humungous fan following on the video app TikTok for her fascinating videos but the audience particularly is a fan of her unique and captivating eyes. The users can't stop pointing that the dog has a pretty face and in fact is very photogenic.

Read Video Of Dog Hitting The Gym In Australia Gives Major Fitness Goals

The English cocker spaniel was reportedly born on October 28, 2019. When the dog owner posted a picture of her, the audience had flooded the comment section asking for more. Winnie also has a cocker spaniel for a sibling called ‘Presley’ who is just about as handsome and has his own share of fan following on Instagram.

Read Tiktok Video Of A Dog's Reaction To A Conch Shell Goes Viral; Check It Out

Read This Dog Has Saved Dozens Of Koalas In Bushfire-hit Australia

Read Dog Reunites With Its Toy In Bushfire-hit House, Netizens In Awe