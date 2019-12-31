Newly-wed Couple Releases Doves After Wedding; One Flies, Other Hits The Floor

In a recent video that is going viral, a couple romantic gesture of releasing two doves on their wedding day goes horribly wrong when one of the birds plummets to the ground. The video shows the couple preparing to release the birds and while the bird that the husband releases flies off, the other one is not so lucky.

Wedding tradition goes horribly wrong

The other dove in the video plummets to the ground and reportedly died on the spot. Newbury-based bird rescue charity worker Corvid Dawn wrote on Facebook that while breeders charge a lot to give out birds to couples the birds are not free flown meaning that they have never flown freely before or developed their homing instinct, let alone flight muscles.

These birds she added have no idea how to get home or how to survive without human assistance. These domesticated birds cannot even recognize predators. The footage has already been viewed more than 15,000 times.

In related news, a wedding in San Diego is grabbing a lot of eyeballs as the couple there decided to wed at the Kijamii Overlook in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. When the spotlight should be on the recently married couple, people on social media are talking about the way they got married. The story instantly went viral as the pair wanted their wedding to be like a safari with open fields, animals like rhinos, giraffes, and gazelles.

The exotic wedding saw a South African-inspired lodge which featured a bar that was made after converting a baobab tree. The reception was held inside the lodge after the couple took their wedding vows. Friends and family were gathered to witness the "I do" moment between the pair and according to the photographer Monique Dao, they all had a great time celebrating Andrew and Kristin's love.