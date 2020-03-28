The Debate
COVID-19: Countries Applaud Health Workers In Different Ways

Rest of the World News

In order to show appreciation for workers fighting COVID-19, people from across the world have been standing in their balconies to clap for the for them.

covid-19

Health care workers battling against the coronavirus crisis from the frontline are being applauded across the world for their dedication and perseverance. Amid a global shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment, medical professionals and staff are not only working to cure the COVID-19 infected patients but also getting infected themselves due to the contagion.

In order to show appreciation for health care workers during the pandemic, people from across the world have been standing in their balconies to clap for the frontline workers. Check how the countries are applauding their health professionals for their commitment during the pandemic.

Spain has reported over 65,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with more than 5,100 deaths. People from different cities spontaneously started clapping from their homes to show appreciation.

Read: Gamechanger? Indian Railways Prototype Coronavirus Isolation Coach Ready; Pictures Here

The UK’s situation is also worsening with every passing day and Prime Minister Boris Johnson testing positive for the novel coronavirus has taken the world by surprise. It has reported over 14,500 cases of coronavirus with more than 750 deaths. In the UK, members of the royal family joined people from across the country to applaud medical professionals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Read: Internet Still Can't Come To Terms With Russian President Putin's Anti-Coronavirus Suit

'Merci'

France has reported almost 33,000 cases of coronavirus with nearly 2,000 deaths due to the infection. While Paris is under lockdown, a special gesture for the health care professionals, police, firefighters, paramedics, and delivery men was made through the Eiffel tower. 

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to clap and bang thaalis for the frontline workers on March 22 at 5:00pm. Citizens across the country came together minutes before 5 o'clock on Sunday to applaud doctors, police forces, media, and other working officials amid the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Read: NBA Analyst And Presenter Doris Burke Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Paulo Dybala Struggled For Breath During Coronavirus Nightmare

