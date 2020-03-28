COVID-19: Countries Applaud Health Workers In Different Ways

Health care workers battling against the coronavirus crisis from the frontline are being applauded across the world for their dedication and perseverance. Amid a global shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment, medical professionals and staff are not only working to cure the COVID-19 infected patients but also getting infected themselves due to the contagion.

In order to show appreciation for health care workers during the pandemic, people from across the world have been standing in their balconies to clap for the frontline workers. Check how the countries are applauding their health professionals for their commitment during the pandemic.

Spain has reported over 65,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with more than 5,100 deaths. People from different cities spontaneously started clapping from their homes to show appreciation.

Spontaneous applause coming from people in their apartments outside of my apartment in Madrid ❤️ #COVID19 #Madrid #QuedateEnLaCasa pic.twitter.com/7zoGV5GQIy — CARDIAC KEMBA (@KeenanLo) March 17, 2020

España aplaude a l@s profesionales de la sanidad pública. 👏👏👏 #AplausoSanitario



En los momentos difíciles, uno valora lo importante. Gracias por vuestro enorme compromiso, gracias al pueblo valiente que la puso en pie y nunca más gobiernos que la malvendan a los buitres. pic.twitter.com/4osVe9TGLE — ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ 🇪🇸 (@pnique) March 14, 2020

The UK’s situation is also worsening with every passing day and Prime Minister Boris Johnson testing positive for the novel coronavirus has taken the world by surprise. It has reported over 14,500 cases of coronavirus with more than 750 deaths. In the UK, members of the royal family joined people from across the country to applaud medical professionals.

'Merci'

France has reported almost 33,000 cases of coronavirus with nearly 2,000 deaths due to the infection. While Paris is under lockdown, a special gesture for the health care professionals, police, firefighters, paramedics, and delivery men was made through the Eiffel tower.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to clap and bang thaalis for the frontline workers on March 22 at 5:00pm. Citizens across the country came together minutes before 5 o'clock on Sunday to applaud doctors, police forces, media, and other working officials amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

RT if you got emotional at 5 PM After Seeing the Energy Of India #5Baje5Minute #Thankyou #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/MKolLB0AkJ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 22, 2020

