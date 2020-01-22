Dad Arrested For Tackling Son's Wrestling Opponent After Illegal Move

A high school wrestling match took a violent turn when a wrestler’s dad entered the arena in the middle of the face-off and slammed the opponent to the floor. It led to the arrest of wrestler’s father on the charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct and was later released after posting $1,000 bail amount.

The wrestling match was underway between students of Southeast Guilford and Hickory Ridge high schools at A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis when the incident occurred. Guilford wrestler tackled and threw the Hickory Ridge opponent to the mat but the official called the move illegal and directed to take a restart.

Read: Roger Federer Wrestles With His Fitness Coach Before A Practice Session, Watch Video

Just when the contestants separated and were ready to restart the match, Barry Lee Jones, Hickory Ridge wrestler’s father jumped into the action and tackled the Guilford’s wrestler. The sudden move created pandemonium and others rushed to the mat to take control of the situation. They tackled Jones and pinned him down to the floor.

Commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in a statement, said the official was the expert on the mat and immediately declared the move illegal. Tucker said that NCHSAA has nothing to add at this time as local police and local school officials are handling the actions of the parent in question.

Read: Kurt Angle Says He Started Seeing His Level Go Down After 10 Years Of Wrestling

Apology letter by parents

Later, a letter was sent to Guilford high school on behalf of the parents of the Hickory Ridge Wrestling Team to address the incident. The parents condemned the incident and said that they were ‘deeply sorry’ for the inconceivable action of one parent.

“We want you to know that we experienced the same nightmare WITH you yesterday. We are in shock horror and disbelief by the inconceivable action of one parent on a wrestler. We don't understand it nor would we ever condone it,” read the letter.

“His action does not reflect the beliefs of the parents or the HRHS wrestling program. To the parents of the wrestler who was tackled - we wholeheartedly apologise,” the letter read.

Read: Indian Army Soldier Dances To 'Uri' Song 'Challa' In Kargil, Netizens All Hearts

Read: Bengaluru IPS Officer's Proposal On Pizza Delivery Leaves Netizens Divided