Chilling Video Shows Woman Dangling Her Grandson From Fifth Floor To Save Cat

An elderly woman in China tied her seven-year-old grandson to a rope and dangled him from an apartment building to rescue a cat. The woman dangled her grandson on the fifth floor in order to save a cat who was stuck on a ledge above a window two floors down. The chilling video of the incident has since gone viral and netizens are furious about how the elderly woman handled her grandson.

The chilling video

In the video, the woman and a man can be seen pulling the seven-year-old boy after he successfully rescues the cat. Onlookers in the video can be heard screaming and asking the woman to be careful. According to local media reports, the incident lasted around 10 minutes and took place in the Sichuan Province. Local media reported that bot the boy and the cat escaped unhurt.

The woman is facing a lot of flak on social media for putting the seven-year-old's life in danger. The woman while talking to the local media said that she would never put her grandson's life in danger for a cat. She did it because she was certain of his safety. However, the woman admitted that she regretted the incident after watching the video. The boy in the video said that he wasn't affected by the incident.

