Here's A Guide On How You Can Help Vulnerable People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Rest of the World News

As several cities and states are under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, a Twitter user listed down ways by which one can help vulnerable people.

Guide

As several cities and states are under lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, a Twitter user listed down ways and means by which most vulnerable people in the lockdown can be helped out. While several people are cooped up inside houses and have a steady salary, there are also scores of unorganised workers who depend on daily-based work as well. From helping healthcare workers to assisting daily wagers with food and other essential items, the Twitter user even suggested donations soaps and sanitisers. 

READ:  Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM To Address Nation At 8 PM; COVID-19 Confirmations Cross 500

Ways to help

In a series of tweets, the user known as Peter Griffin posted links to various online campaigns to help people in need at this unprecedented time. Peter even shared a link through which one can donate the frontline healthcare people N95 masks. Furthermore, he provided a Facebook page link which would help one to volunteer in the neighbourhood itself. 

READ: Bihar Orders To Convert Village Schools Into Coronavirus Quarantine Centres For Returnees

READ: Vidya Balan Shares A Video Full Of Positivity Amid Coronavirus Crisis

READ: Coronavirus Lockdown Economic Package Being Readied On Priority; FM To Brief On Compliance

First Published:
