Here's A Guide On How You Can Help Vulnerable People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

As several cities and states are under lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, a Twitter user listed down ways and means by which most vulnerable people in the lockdown can be helped out. While several people are cooped up inside houses and have a steady salary, there are also scores of unorganised workers who depend on daily-based work as well. From helping healthcare workers to assisting daily wagers with food and other essential items, the Twitter user even suggested donations soaps and sanitisers.

You're not enjoying lockdown, but you know you are comparatively better off than many others. And you want to help people who do not have your privilege.

Here are a few suggestions, vetted by friends in the non-profit / social development world. — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) March 23, 2020

These are campaigns on fund-raising sites that aim to:



1. Help medical professionals with equipment (masks, etc.)

2. Assist daily wagers with basic sustainance, food grains, etc.

3. Support sanitation workers and others

4. Donate to provide soap, sanitizers, etc. to people — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) March 23, 2020

Ways to help

In a series of tweets, the user known as Peter Griffin posted links to various online campaigns to help people in need at this unprecedented time. Peter even shared a link through which one can donate the frontline healthcare people N95 masks. Furthermore, he provided a Facebook page link which would help one to volunteer in the neighbourhood itself.

After the clapping and thali-beating yesterday, it's clear we all are grateful for our frontline healthcare people. This campaign lets you gift them N95 masks. PharmEasy will pledge one N95 mask for each one you give. https://t.co/eTiA2dG8Wd — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) March 23, 2020

If you'd like to volunteer in your neighbourhood, please see this Facebook group set up to 'help people help people': https://t.co/eMgKgyqTHx — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) March 23, 2020

Sorry, made a mistake and posted GiveIndia page twice. this is the Ketto page: https://t.co/Zg6pwgsQMo — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) March 23, 2020

On this, let me emphasise: the masks cost ₹200 each. If you clapped, or laid down some beats on your steelware, for five minutes, take less than five minutes and donate five masks? https://t.co/kSLpPdv3hw — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) March 23, 2020

