Here Are Top 10 Hottest, Fastest And Priciest Records Of 2019

As we are nearing the end of 2019 there are a lot of hottest, fastest and priciest records that should be looked into it. A heatwave in Europe in July reset several record highs: 42.6 degrees for Paris; 41.5 degrees for Germany; and 38.7 degrees in Britain. Let's take a look into it.

Record temperatures

The temperatures in July 2019 was globally recorded as the hottest month ever at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Paris recorded 42.6C, Germany with 41.5C and Britain recorded 38.7C. Recently, Australia recorded its highest ever temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius.

Facebook penalty

Facebook was penalized with the largest ever fine $5 billion in July for violating consumer's privacy. The Federal Trade Commission said it was also one of the largest ever issued by the US government for any violation.

Huge sale

The consumers of China spent a whopping $38.3 billion record on e-commerce platform Alibaba in the annual 24-hour "Singles' Day" buying offer in November.

Art auction highs

Banksy's "Devolved Parliament" painting was sold for 11.1 million euros at an auction in October which is a record for the British artist.

Under two hours

Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to sprint a marathon distance in under two hours in October with a record time of 1hr 59min 40.2 seconds at an unofficial event in Vienna.

Most medals

Simone Biles, a US gymnastics star won five gold medals to take her World Championship medal count to a record 25.

Summit speedster

Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purj climbed all of the world's 14 highest peaks within a record six months and six days over April to October, beating the previous record.

Longest flight

Qantas completed its longest non-stop flight from New York to Sydney in October taking 19 hours and 16 minutes. It flew with just 49 people on the Boeing 787-9.

Million-dollar parking

A parking space in Hong Kong's The Center skyscraper was sold in October for a whopping HK $7.6 million. It is equivalent to the price of a one-bedroom apartment in London's plush Chelsea.

Smallest survivor

Saybie was announced as the world's smallest baby by a California hospital ever to survive. In December 2018, she weighed a mere 245 grams (8.6 ounces).

