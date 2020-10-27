Holocaust Survivors Reunite 71 Years Later Via Yom Kippur Zoom Prayer; Netizens React

Terming their reunion a miracle that began on the holiest day in Judaism, Holocaust survivors Ruth Brandspiegel and Israel “Sasha” Eisenberg connected after 71 years through a prayer service that was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their families who came from the same city in Poland escaped the Nazis decades ago and crossed into the Soviet Union. They were later sent to different labour camps in Siberia, where Eisenberg was born. They later met at a displaced persons' camp in Austria, where they became close friends. They last saw each other there, in 1949, before losing track of each other’s whereabouts.

Brandspiegel, who now resides in Philadelphia heard a familiar name being called out in a Yom Kippur service held in late September via Zoom by her son's synagogue in East Brunswick, New Jersey. After some back-and-forth on the phone with the Eisenberg family, her son called with the good news: It was indeed her beloved childhood friend.

Netizens React

Reacting to the rekindle of two Holocaust survivors, Netizens took to Twitter and lauded the power of Zoom, saying that 'something beautiful can come from Zoom.' 'When evil works for good', said another user. Have a look -

Something beautiful **can** come from Zoom. My great aunt reunited with a long lost friend during a Yom Kippur virtual service: https://t.co/iaoEIknH7m — Sara Brandspigel, MPH (@sarar0sa) October 20, 2020

A little ray of sunshine for your day... https://t.co/Rj6nimt18j — Alicia A. Caldwell (@acaldwellwsj) October 20, 2020

This is an incredible story. And sadly, one of the last we will hear as we begin to approach a point at which there are no more living Holocaust survivors. https://t.co/cuvTi0O5ij — Melissa Weiss (@melissaeweiss) October 21, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)