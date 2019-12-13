The Debate
China: Man Becomes 'human Chair' For Pregnant Wife, Netizens All Hearts

Rest of the World News

Called 'Husband of the year', a man became a 'human chair' for his pregnant wife while she was waiting for doctor in Hegang in Heilongjiang province of China.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
China

While her wife was waiting for her appointment with the doctor, a husband in China let her sit on his back. The incident from Hegang in Heilongjiang province of China was caught on camera in the hospital's CCTV and has gone viral. In the video, one can see the pregnant woman who is tired and is having trouble standing. Just then, her partner sits down on the floor and lets her sit on his back. She promptly leans against him while holding on to a railing on the wall. The husband then passes a bottle of water to his wife to make sure that she's hydrated.

Hegang police laud the husband

As per reports, the video was initially shared by Hegang police on their official account on short-video sharing application Douyin. The police criticised the onlookers who kept staring at their phones and did not offer the lady a seat. They also lauded the husband for his care and concern. People have shared and reshared the video on several platforms including Twitter. Take a look at the video.

Twitterati shower praises

People on Twitter lauded the man as "husband of the year". A user wrote: "Humanity level infinity." While another added, "To see that people on the bench looking at their phones is so upsetting. The husband did the best he could". "Production gives a nation's power and wealth .. manners and ethics reflect the real development", wrote the third user. There were also others who pointed out that there were seats at the end of the corridor, however, they were quickly opposed by others arguing that it would have been difficult for her to walk till there, considering her physical condition.

Published:
COMMENT
