China: Man Becomes 'human Chair' For Pregnant Wife, Netizens All Hearts

While her wife was waiting for her appointment with the doctor, a husband in China let her sit on his back. The incident from Hegang in Heilongjiang province of China was caught on camera in the hospital's CCTV and has gone viral. In the video, one can see the pregnant woman who is tired and is having trouble standing. Just then, her partner sits down on the floor and lets her sit on his back. She promptly leans against him while holding on to a railing on the wall. The husband then passes a bottle of water to his wife to make sure that she's hydrated.

Read: Lizzo Visits The Elementary School Kids Behind Viral "Truth Hurts" Cover

Hegang police laud the husband

As per reports, the video was initially shared by Hegang police on their official account on short-video sharing application Douyin. The police criticised the onlookers who kept staring at their phones and did not offer the lady a seat. They also lauded the husband for his care and concern. People have shared and reshared the video on several platforms including Twitter. Take a look at the video.

Read: WATCH: Chimpanzee Washes Clothes In A Viral Video, Internet Left Delighted

Loving husband becomes a chair for his pregnant wife pic.twitter.com/rjlmFI1RQy — RT (@RT_com) December 11, 2019

Read: Viral Egg, The Most RT'd Tweet Of The Year Defeats K-Pop Sensation BTS In The Twitter Race

Twitterati shower praises

People on Twitter lauded the man as "husband of the year". A user wrote: "Humanity level infinity." While another added, "To see that people on the bench looking at their phones is so upsetting. The husband did the best he could". "Production gives a nation's power and wealth .. manners and ethics reflect the real development", wrote the third user. There were also others who pointed out that there were seats at the end of the corridor, however, they were quickly opposed by others arguing that it would have been difficult for her to walk till there, considering her physical condition.

Not one of those "men" offered a seat to this pregnant woman! 🤔 — StarMan (@StarMan92062292) December 11, 2019

There are spare seats at the end of the corridor...10-20m away.



Yes the guy on the phone is highlighted. You don't know his condition.



Seats were available. Either she is REALLY controlling, or it was a "statement". — Feral Mouce (@feral_mouce) December 11, 2019

Read: Old Video Of Man Skillfully Riding A Tall Bicycle Goes Viral Again | Watch