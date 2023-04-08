India A Rising Power In The World, Posture Very Significant, Avers Israeli Speaker Ohana

Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana on Saturday said that it is the right time to tell "the Indian people how much we (Israelis) appreciate and love them and to thank them for the centuries of accepting the Jewish community within them." In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Senior News Editor Sanika Kanekar, Israeli Speaker Ohana talked about the relations between India and Israel while terming them "so good" and called India a "rising power in the world".

He further noted how India is the "number one destination for young Israeli's once they complete their military service," and how they appreciate the culture and "spirit of the Indian people."

Earlier this year in January, India and Israel marked the 30th anniversary of their formal diplomatic relations. They also unveiled a commemorative insignia that combined the Ashoka Chakra and the Star of David to represent the two countries' deep affection and appreciation for one another.

'There is a lot India and Israel can do together,' says Israeli Speaker

Ohana expressed how Jews living in India for centuries experienced "no expression of hatred towards them." Unlike other parts of the world where Jews were persecuted and experienced hatred in the form of anti-semitism, India has accepted the Jewish community.

Amir Ohana during his India visit met with External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar, Speaker of the Lok Sabha (Lower House of Parliament) Om Birla, President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar. He described the meetings as "very important" and described people-to-people relations as "great" however remarked that Israel and India did not have such "great relations" between the Parliaments. He noted that this needs to be "amended" and "changed."

'This agreement will strengthen both nations': Amir Ohana

An MoU has been signed between both Parliaments to exchange "delegation, knowledge and information." The Knesset speaker said that "both of us (India and Israel) are ancient people with very rich history and tremendous respect for our traditions, but it doesn't stop us from being trailblazers when it comes to innovation, technology, science."

Amir was a minister when the Abraham Accords were signed. He said it brought "Arab countries to the circle of peace with Israel." He further noted how Israel is moving ahead with I2U2 which consists of India, Israel, the US and the UAE. Israel will establish the "posture of India as a very significant, rising power in the world and a great friend to the state of Israel."

The major thing India stands for is "peace". Amir stated he has seen this in "the Indian spirit." Israel pays for peace and strives for peace throughout all these years even when we are in a "hostile region" that used to be "enemies" but now joining the "circle of peace."