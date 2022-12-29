India Expresses Concern In UN As Taliban Continues Crackdown Against Women In Afghanistan

India has expressed its concern over the recent decision by the Taliban regarding the education of women in Afghanistan. India's Permanent Ambassador to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, on Wednesday said that India has consistently supported female education in Afghanistan India’s stance on Afghanistan

India has repeatedly been on the side of an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan that protects the rights of all Afghans and guarantees equal rights to women and girls said the Indian ambassador to the UN, responding to the recent reports of higher education ban for women, ANI reported.

"India has also noted these reports with concern. We have consistently supported the cause of female education and women's education in Afghanistan. We've been emphasising the importance of establishing an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans," Kamboj said.

Protest against Taliban ban on women's education

Women in the country’s capital Kabul and many other cities including Herat, and Kandahar protested against the Taliban decree to ban women from studying in universities. Water cannons were used by the authorities to disperse the women, who were seen chanting “Education is our right,”

As a fallout of the Taliban dictates, German non-profit groups suspended their operations in Afghanistan, joining a long list of other humanitarian organisations that have done the same, Khaama Press reported.

IMAGE: Republic