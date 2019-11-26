Instagram Model Wins Internet After Using Trash Can, Flashlight For Photoshoot

A 23-year-old Instagram model recently became an internet sensation after she used a trash can and a flashlight to create a stylish background for her modelling photoshoot. While talking to an international media outlet, Kimberly said that she takes inspiration for her modelling shoot from 'everything and anything'. As soon as the photo went viral on different social media platforms, netizens started calling her an inspiration. The photo posted on Instagram and Twitter has received thousands of likes and comments.

Kimberly wrote in the post, “Ran out of time for the shoot I was planning on doing today, remembered that someone sent me a video of someone putting their phone flashlight into a laundry bin so I grabbed the outside of my mom’s trash can and created this ? (I also went to target to see if I could find something better, got a different trash can, came home, tested it out, didn’t look good and ended up using my mom’s trash can anyway, also the fan accidentally got into one of the shots when I moved it to get more wind and I ended up liking how it looked so I kept it) it’s been a looooong day”.

An 'inspiration' for netizens

Netizens immediately lauded her for her creativity. One Instagram user wrote, “I’m so shocked a modelling agency hasn’t signed you yet! You’re always giving face, body and angles. Damn”. Another follower wrote, “You look amazing!!! Girl how do you manage to fit working out into your schedule when you’re building sets, being the photographer, editing, modelling & coming up with ideas????”. One of the internet users also wrote, “You’re so inspiring! I love how you show your process and you got me going to try some ideas”. Kimberly was not only applauded on Instagram. Her post became viral on Twitter as well.

You are so next level. No one is touching you. Your eye for detail…the creative prowess…no one is doing it like you. — ً (@LIQUORICEBlTCH) November 25, 2019

Great Job Miss K. I am seriously impressed. Where there is a will there is a way. Keep working it Girl.👍🏻🤔 — Jonathan La Salle🏹 (@P8NTRMAN) November 26, 2019

omg this is so genius 😭😭 we don’t always need expensive shit for creating quality — urchin (@y0urei) November 25, 2019

