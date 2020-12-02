Jellyfish Found In This Island Are ‘stingless’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Jellyfish are the most ubiquitous species and they are most feared as their stings can range from mildly uncomfortable to extremely painful of all the creatures found in the ocean and seas. But there is no reason to fear the jellyfish in Tojoman Lagoon, which is in the southeastern Philippines. The lagoon is one of the only few places on Earth where one can find “stingless” jellyfish.

While speaking to CNN, Mark Roa, who operates Siargao tours in partnership with travel booking platform Klook, said that the lagoon is filled with so many stingless jellyfish, that one can actually touch the marine creatures without fearing about their foreboding tentacles and venomous stings. The two species of jellyfish, which are found in big numbers in waters around the Tojoman Lagoon, are Aurelia Aurita (moon jellyfish) and Mastigias Papua (spotted jellyfish).

A rather popular destination among tourists, there are several activities on the lagoon that don't involve just touching a jellyfish. With shallow waters, tourists have to take paddleboats to reach the actual island for their day fo fun with the jellyfish. Reportedly, the jellyfish in this region stings, however, their stings are only fatal to plankton (their food). As humans have thick skin, these stings do not deliver the toxins.

Peak season to visit the lagoon

A designated sanctuary for the jellyfish and dense jungles surrounding the lagoon, people are advised to watch these jellyfishes from March and July. It's a peak season for Blooms (reproductive season) as well as a relatively low season for surfing, which means no crowds. What is noteworthy here is that these jellyfishes tend to come in swarms in order to protect themselves from their predators, which includes marine turtles.

Apart from Siargao area, stingless jellyfish are also found in Sugba lagoon, which is off the coast of Siargao. Jellyfish are relatively resilient and hardy creatures, but it is still imperative to explore the lagoons with care. Some guides recommend wearing reef-safe sunscreen to protect the marine ecosystem.

