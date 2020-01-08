The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Justin Trudeau's New Bearded Look Takes The Internet By Storm

Rest of the World News

Justin Trudeau's facial hair is grabbing a lot of eyeballs on social media as this is the first time people are seeing him with a beard since he became PM.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau's facial hair is grabbing a lot of eyeballs on social media as this is the first time people are seeing him with a beard since he was elected Prime Minister in 2015. Justin Trudeau had sported a beard in the past when he was in opposition but never since he became the Prime Minister of Canada. The picture of Trudeau sporting a beard was shared by his official photographer Adam Scotti on Instagram. 

Read: Australian PM Thanks Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump For Sending Firefighters

Trudeau's new look

The photograph showed Justin Trudeau sporting a neatly trimmed salt and pepper beard which many said was reminiscent of Trudeau's father, Pierre, who sported a similar, somewhat scruffier look while briefly in opposition in 1979. Trudeau has got a lot of supporters when it comes to his looks and hence the hashtag #trudeaubeard started trending on Twitter in Canada with thousands of posts seeking details about his new look. People were all praise for Justin's new look as second-term Prime Minister.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adam Scotti (@adamscotti) on

Read: US President Trump Heard Bragging About Attacks Against Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

However, this is not the first time netizens are obsessing with Trudeau's face. Back in September 2019, an old picture of the Canadian Prime Minister in blackface raised a lot of eyebrows and got him in trouble during the election campaign. A picture of Trudeau wearing a brownface also went viral during the election campaign last year. In the picture, the then 29-year-old son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau can be seen wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck, and hands completely darkened. Trudeau was attending an "Arabian Nights" themed party at a private school where he was teaching in the spring of 2001. 

Read: US President Trump Lashes Out At Justin Trudeau After Viral Video, Calls Him "two-faced"

Justin Trudeau was re-elected as the Prime Minister of Canada in October 2019. Trudeau formed a minority government as his party was short of majority. The Liberal Party won 157 seats in the 338 seat House of Commons, while the Conservatives won 121 seats and remained the principal opposition in the house. Trudeau announced members of Cabinet, on November 20, following swearing-in ceremony which included four Indian-origin ministers.

Read: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Includes 4 Indian-origin Ministers In New Cabinet

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
'BHARAT BANDH' ON JANUARY 8
CONGRESS DEFENDS DEEPIKA AT JNU
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
ALLU ARJUN ON 'ARJUN REDDY'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS