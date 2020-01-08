Justin Trudeau's New Bearded Look Takes The Internet By Storm

Justin Trudeau's facial hair is grabbing a lot of eyeballs on social media as this is the first time people are seeing him with a beard since he was elected Prime Minister in 2015. Justin Trudeau had sported a beard in the past when he was in opposition but never since he became the Prime Minister of Canada. The picture of Trudeau sporting a beard was shared by his official photographer Adam Scotti on Instagram.

Trudeau's new look

The photograph showed Justin Trudeau sporting a neatly trimmed salt and pepper beard which many said was reminiscent of Trudeau's father, Pierre, who sported a similar, somewhat scruffier look while briefly in opposition in 1979. Trudeau has got a lot of supporters when it comes to his looks and hence the hashtag #trudeaubeard started trending on Twitter in Canada with thousands of posts seeking details about his new look. People were all praise for Justin's new look as second-term Prime Minister.

It's #JustinTrudeau's second term as Prime Minister, and it's also a new year and decade... It's the perfect time for a new look and style! I love his new beard... He looks a lot more distinguished and "badass"!!! #trudeaubeard pic.twitter.com/jUQLPgC0tx — B͎r͎a͎d͎ ͎D͎i͎r͎k͎s͎ (@BradDirks) January 7, 2020

I like where you’re going with this Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau Keep on growing. I can help you out with some tips on beard oils and such over beers. Just saying. Hit me up when you’re in @T4XBeaumont et on peut manger a @dinechartier 😁👍🍻🇨🇦 #trudeaubeard pic.twitter.com/fVdx2I1dT4 — shaye anderson (@sandersonNDP) January 7, 2020

However, this is not the first time netizens are obsessing with Trudeau's face. Back in September 2019, an old picture of the Canadian Prime Minister in blackface raised a lot of eyebrows and got him in trouble during the election campaign. A picture of Trudeau wearing a brownface also went viral during the election campaign last year. In the picture, the then 29-year-old son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau can be seen wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck, and hands completely darkened. Trudeau was attending an "Arabian Nights" themed party at a private school where he was teaching in the spring of 2001.

Justin Trudeau was re-elected as the Prime Minister of Canada in October 2019. Trudeau formed a minority government as his party was short of majority. The Liberal Party won 157 seats in the 338 seat House of Commons, while the Conservatives won 121 seats and remained the principal opposition in the house. Trudeau announced members of Cabinet, on November 20, following swearing-in ceremony which included four Indian-origin ministers.

