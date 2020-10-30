Madagascar PM, Cabinet Ministers Meet Indian Envoy To Review Bilateral Relations

Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay attended the meeting to review relations with India along with Indian envoy Abhay Kumar and other Malagasy ministers on October 30. The Indian mission in Madagascar posted pictures from the meeting informing that as many as 18 MoUs are currently under discussion between both the nations with a joint desire to enhance the bilateral ties.

Prime Minister of Madagascar H.E. @NtsayC took a meeting today to review the bilateral relations between India 🇮🇳 and Madagascar 🇲🇬 which was attended by Ambassador @theabhayk and several cabinet ministers including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister. 🇮🇳🤝🇲🇬 pic.twitter.com/XydwXX7Bqu — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) October 29, 2020

Just in December 2019, the Ministry of External Affairs had shifted Madagascar to the Indian Ocean Region Division from East and South Africa division. The Indian Ocean Region Division deals with nations such as Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles. President Ram Nath Kovind had even visited Madagascar in March 2018 during the signing of a defence cooperation agreement between both nations. Moreover, the Defense Minister of Madagascar had visited India in February 2020 and attended the DefExpo in Lucknow apart from meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exchanged greetings on Twitter on this year’s Independence Day of India.

India’s bilateral exchanges with Madagascar

As per the official website, India has had maritime links with Madagascar for several centuries and the establishments of Indian merchants in the foreign nation date back to as early as the 18th century. Currently, there are more than 17,000 Indian-origin people living in Madagascar including 2,500 of Indian passport holders. On February 1, 2020, the Indian government donated relief material in ‘Operation Vanilla’ to help the flood-affected regions in the northern part of Madagascar.

In March 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India donated 600 tonnes of rice as a human disaster and relief assistance (HADR) to help Madagascar in tackling the situation of heavy floods in the northern region. This was followed by the donation of a consignment of medicines in may 2020 meant to treat the highly-infectious disease on the request from the Malagasy side.

Image: @IndembTana/Twitter