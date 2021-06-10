Mehul Choksi Declared 'prohibited Immigrant' By Dominica On May 25; Order Accessed

In yet another setback to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, the Dominican government has declared him as a 'prohibited immigrant'. The Dominican National Security and Home Affairs ministry has ordered its police to take necessary action to remove Choksi from Dominica as per the procedure. The order issued by the Dominica govt on May 25 has been accessed by Republic TV on Thursday.

Mehul Choksi labelled 'prohibited immigrant'

The ministry has also intimated Mehul Choksi if his declaration as a prohibited immigrant on May 25. It has also told Choksi that he is not allowed to enter Dominica and that the police have been instructed to take all necessary action to have him repatriated. While Queen's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve has hinted at Choksi' early deportation to India, his kin and lawyers have said that Choksi will have to be repatriated to Antigua & Barbuda as he is a citizen there.

Mehul Choksi arrested

Mehul Choksi purportedly went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island on May 23 and could not be traced even though his vehicle was traced in the Jolly Harbour later. Following a yellow notice alert, Dominican authorities arrested Choksi for allegedly illegally entering the country via Toucari Beach. While Choksi is seeking to be repatriated to Antigua where he enjoys citizenship, Antigua PM Gaston Browne has now refused to grant him entry in Antigua and asked the Dominican government to directly deport him to India. An eight-member team of the CBI, the ED, and the Ministry of External Affairs had flown to Dominica to pursue the case for Choksi's deportation, but have now returned to India.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, have been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018 and India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018. While the UK has ordered Modi's deportation, Choksi is currently housed in Dominica-China Friendship Hospital under police guard after being denied bail.