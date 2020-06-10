New Mexico: Pristine Pool 'untouched By Humans' Found In Cave

In an incredible discovery, a team of explorers found a ‘wondrous’ natural blue pool which may have never been seen by humans, until now. The Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico recently took to Facebook to inform about the pristine ‘cave pool’ which was found in Lechuguilla Cave. In the post, the national park authorities shared a picture of the sight and said that the pool contains milky aquamarine liquid, surrounded by white frosted rock.

The Carlsbad Caverns authorities said that they found the ‘pristine pool’ when the explorers ventures out beyond a body of water known as the ‘Lake of Liquid Sky’, which was discovered back in 1993. Furthermore, the officials also explained that the edges beneath the pool appear to be ‘pool fingers’, which are believed to be bacterial colonies. The team of explorers also took special precautions to ensure that there were no contaminants introduced to the natural pool.

The caption of the post read, "This cave pool, found in Lechuguilla Cave, appears to be completely pristine. The edges beneath this pool appear to be ‘pool fingers’, which could be bacterial colonies that have evolved entirely without human presence”.

It further said, “The goals of this expedition have been a long time in the making since the Lake of the Liquid Sky was first encountered in 1993. Rest assured… The team took special precautions to ensure there were no contaminants introduced to these pools of water!”

Netizens call it ‘breathtaking’

Since shared, the ‘breathtaking view’ has left netizens in amazed. With hundreds of likes and comments, the post has also been re-shared nearly 1,000 times. While one internet user called it ‘beautiful’, others said, “Amazing view, and amazing discovery!! Hopefully, National Park will keep it that way, pristine. Wonderful. Hopefully one day I can visit him. Cross my fingers!”. “Beautiful creation of God. The bad thing would be that it would start being visited by humans, that would be the sad ending,” added another.

