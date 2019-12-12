Pendleton Teen Who Made A Dress For His Prom Date Lands Career From It

High school junior who made a dress for his prom date because she could not afford her dream dress will be making a career out of it. Parkes Smith made national headlines after the pictures of the first work he had ever done went viral and shot across the nation.

Blue ball gown goes viral

Parker Smith is a student at Pendleton Heights High School in Pendleton, Indiana. The idea to make the perfect dress for his prom date came when Addi Rust (his date) found her perfect dress but could not afford it. She jokingly told Parker that why doesn't he only make the dress for her and Parker took her words to heart. After thinking about it he decided he actually wanted to do it. Parker then spent the next few months making and perfecting the dress, even taking help from his grandmother. The finished product was a blue ball gown that Addi could twirl around in during Prom.

Landing a career

After making national headlines word got around to Footlite Musicals in Indianapolis. Bob Harbin who is in charge of directing the musical cinderella for the company shared a mutual friend with Parker in the form of one of his teachers. Smith later said that Harbin was looking for a dressmaker and Smith's teacher said that he might know a kid.

Harbin asked Parker to create Cinderella's dress, Smith then created two dresses that were technically 2 in 1 because of the dress serves as both Cinderella's peasant dress and her gown. The show is scheduled to run from Thursday all the way till Sunday. Smith has said that he wants to become a broadway designer.

So happy to see Parker Smith living his dream! Keep work hard young man, proud of you! pic.twitter.com/RhoVsluxjE — Martin Klipsch II (@Mklipsch2) December 12, 2019

