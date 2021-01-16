Pizza Was The Most Searched Food Item Across The World In 2020: Study

The coronavirus pandemic turned out to be boon for food aggregators as people were compelled to order dishes from inside their residences. Now, a recent survey has declared that Pizza was the most popular item when it came to restaurant takeaway. The study was conducted by a British Insurance company called Money beach and was based on Google analytics.

“We turned to Google to find exactly that out, using global search data to track how much we’ve all been searching for various food choices, and therefore reveal what the world’s been craving the most,” the company said describing their results.

Chinese cuisine ranked No. 2

The company ranked what foods were people in over 100 countries searching for the most and concluded that it was none other than pizza. According to the results, Pizza was the most popular food to bring home in 44 nations including India, Argentina, Egypt, France, Finland, Morocco, Spain, Germany, South Korea amongst others. It was followed by Chinese cuisine.

The Chinese cuisine which includes noodles or rice along with veggies or meat along with soup was the favourite of people in 29 nations. The list of admirers included the United States, China, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Chile, Bolivia, Nigeria, Ghana among others. Third, in the list was sushi, a traditional Japanese dish of prepared vinegared rice, usually with some sugar and salt, accompanying with seafood, vegetables and other ingredients.

Apart from being the favourite of the Japanese, the food item also gathered a fan following in countries like Sweden, Romania and Ukraine. Sushi was followed by British staple Fish and chips and fried chicken. In addendum, Indian cuisine also found a place in the list with finding its lovers as far as the in the Caribbean nation of Aruba. Indian paneer tikka was followed by Korean, Thai, Tapas and Tacos which also made it to the list of top 10.

