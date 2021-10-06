Republic Top 10 Headlines: Karnataka Cong Infighting; Ajay Mishra To Visit Delhi & More

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Delegation Seeks To Visit Lakhimpur; UP Govt Turns Down Request

The Uttar Pradesh government refused to allow a 5-member Congress delegation led by ex-party president Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur-Kheri on Wednesday. In a letter addressed to the authorities in UP seeking permission, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal mentioned that the delegation wanted to express condolences to the kin of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur violence and ascertain the facts firsthand. He pointed out that leaders of other political parties had been allowed to visit the area and said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained without any reason.

Read more here

Harish Rawat Extends Support To Navjot Sidhu's 'great Decision' Of Marching To Lakhimpur

Amid the ongoing tensions over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress leader Harish Rawat extended his support to Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has threatened to march to the Lakhimpur Kheri district if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was detained in Sitapur, is not released. Sidhu has also demanded the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son. Extending his support, Rawat wrote on Twitter, "Navjot Ji this is a great decision. Congratulations, this is the Congress we need. I shall too join you in your mass movement to Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur".

Read more here

MoS Ajay Mishra To Visit Delhi, Says 'have not been summoned by High Command'

Embroiled in the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence case, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra on Wednesday announced that he will visit the national capital in the next few days. The leader however denied being summoned by the BJP high command, saying that he was visiting Delhi to attend to work that had been lined up. His visit to Delhi follows the October 3 clashes that broke out in UP's Lakhimpur-Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Read more here

CPI Leaders Dismayed Over Kanhaiya Kumar's Defection To Congress, Say He Lacks 'ideology'

The Communist Party of India (CPI) expressed dismay after its former party leader Kanhaiya Kumar jumped ship to join the Congress recently. According to sources, the CPI leadership has reportedly felt 'betrayed' by Kumar's move as it was not discussed formally in the three-day National Council meeting of the CPI which ended on October 4.

Read more here

'Misuse Of Power': Sharad Pawar Likens Lakhimpur Violence To Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Comparing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday demanded a probe by Supreme Court. Fuming over the Centre and Uttar Pradesh Government, the NCP leader said that they are 'misusing their power'. Speaking in New Delhi, Pawar assured the protesting farmers that they are not alone as the opposition is with them.

Read more here

Infighting In Congress Spills Over To Karnataka As Chorus Grows For 'Dalit CM' In 2023

The infighting in Punjab Congress has now spilled over to the party's Karnataka unit with rising demand for a Dalit CM face in the 2023 Assembly election. Until now, speculation was rife that Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar and ex-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who belongs to the OBC community are the top contenders for the top post if Congress wins the next polls in Karnataka. However, former Deputy CM G Parameshwara told the media on October 2, "If Congress comes to power, at that point of time there are possibilities. They had appointed (a Dalit CM) in Punjab, even there might be a similar demand here".

Read more here

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Six Involved In Sri Lanka-India Human Trafficking Racket

In an important development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet before NIA special court against six for their alleged involvement in an organised international trafficking racket across the India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary. The chargesheet has been filed against six people identified as Dhinakaran, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Satham Ushen, Abdul Muheetu and Socrates for trafficking innocents on the pretext of emigration to Canada and confining them in different places in India.

Read more here

Pune Airport To Remain Shut For 14 Days In Oct, Commercial Flights Suspended

The Pune Airport will remain closed for 14 days this month starting from October 16 due to some runway resurfacing work by the Indian Air Force, the officials informed on Tuesday. Taking to their official Twitter handle, Pune Airport wrote, "This is to inform all the passengers that as per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, all flights from Pune Airport will not operate for 14 days from 16 October 2021 to 29 October 2021."

Read more here

IND W Vs AUS W: Will Smriti Mandhana Replace Harmanpreet Kaur As India's T20I Captain?

The Indian Women's cricket team has had a great tour of Australia so far. The Indian team then did an outstanding job in the one-off pink-ball Test match which also happened to be their first-ever Test match under lights. Smriti Mandhana scored a stellar 127 as the match ended in a draw after the Indian bowlers made the hosts toil hard with the ball in hand. Talking about Mandhana, it has been rumoured that she could lead India in the upcoming T20I series.

Read more here

UN Report Cautions Against Looming Global Water Crisis & Its Shortage Amid Climate Change

The United Nations specialised agency, World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has cautioned the world against climate change that elevates the danger of water-related disasters such as floods. It also warned that the number of people to be affected by water shortages is likely to rise in near future. According to the WMO's latest report titled 'The State of Climate Services 2021: Water', nearly 3.6 billion people worldwide have insufficient access to water for approximately one month each year in 2018, and this figure is estimated to surge to five billion by 2050.

Read more here