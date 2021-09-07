Republic Top 10 Headlines: West Bengal Defection Saga; Afghanistan Crisis And More

Rajasthan BJP Leader Gyan Ahuja Seeks 'young CM Face' Instead Of Vasundhara Raje In 2023

Stirring up rifts within BJP, ex-MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja on Monday, claimed that the saffron party must field a younger candidate as its CM face in 2023 instead of 2-time CM Vasundhara Raje. The ex- Sri Ganganagar MLA claimed "Everyone should get a chance in democracy, I want youth CM in state". Raje had refused Ahuja a party ticket from the Ramgarh seat, after which he contested independently from the Sanganer seat and lost in 2018.

Read more here

Mamata Banerjee To Begin Rallying For Bhabanipur Bypolls On Sep 8; Campaigners List Out

Gearing up for the Bhabanipur by-polls, CM Mamata Banerjee will begin her campaign from 8 September, sources reported on Tuesday. The Trinamool has released its list of star campaigners on Monday led by Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee, Sougata Roy, Firhad Hakim etc. Several Bengal ministers have stepped out to paint walls in Bhabanipur as part of the 3-time CM's campaign. Bypolls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by 3 October - cementing Mamata's third stint as West Bengal CM.

Read more here

Taliban Expresses Interest In Joining China & Pakistan's $60 Billion CPEC Project

The Taliban has expressed its desire to join the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid on Monday expressed the terror group's interest in the strategic project, ANI quoted a report by Samaa News. The group has reportedly said that it will address Islamabad's concerns about Pakistan based terror group 'Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan' (TTP).

Read more here

Kailash Vijayvargiya: BJP Govt Did More Work For Tribals In 20 Yrs Than Congress In 50 Yrs

On Monday, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya retaliated against Congress for holding a protest demanding tribal rights. He said that during the BJP's 20 years in power, it accomplished more for tribals than Congress did in 50 years. Vijayvargiya also criticized former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath for comparing veteran BJP leader and current MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan to actor Salman Khan.

Read more here

West Bengal Defection Saga: Abhishek Banerjee Claims '25 BJP MLAs Want To Join TMC'

Amid the growing exodus of BJP legislators to TMC, Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee claimed that 25 more MLAs from the saffron party will jump ship soon. Speaking to the media after appearing before the ED on Monday in the alleged coal scam, the TMC general secretary mocked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his assertion that BJP would win more than 200 seats in the West Bengal Assembly polls. Moreover, he did not rule out the possibility of the BJP turncoats resigning from the Assembly and emerging victorious in the bypolls.

Read more here

Hurricane Larry Replaces Ida, 'intensifying Again' In Major Warning To US

As the United States reels under the aftermath of the dangerous category 4 Hurricane Ida that barrelled along 1,000 miles stateside wreaking destruction to human lives and property, ravaging Louisiana with powerful winds that sustained 150 mph speed, a new hurricane ‘Larry’ is now brewing. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Centre (NHC), a division of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Monday that a dramatic low-pressure area in the western Caribbean was building up which is expected to conjure a deadly storm that will sweep through the Gulf of Mexico then move across northern Florida before emerging over the Atlantic.

Read more here

Congress' Veerappa Moily Backs Prashant Kishor's Inclusion In Party Despite G23 Reluctance

Amid speculation that the G23 leaders are opposing poll strategist Prashant Kishor's entry into Congress, senior party leader Veerappa Moily backed him. Speaking to the media on Monday, Moily who was one of the 23 leaders who sought an overhaul of Congress last year asserted that Kishor will not only strengthen the hands of the party leadership but also motivate the cadres. Highlighting Kishor's success in his capacity as the Indian Political Action Committee co-founder, he linked the party's political future to the strength of the cadres.

Read more here

'We Have Everything We Need To Win': Virat Kohli On India's Historic Win Over England

Despite conceding the lead in the first innings, Team India bounced back in the second innings of the England vs India 4th Test to crush the home team by 157 runs courtesy of a fine bowling performance from Indian bowlers. Apart from openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns the rest of the batting lineup collapsed following some incredible bowling effort from the Indian pacers. With 2-1 lead in the ENG vs IND Test series, Virat Kohli and co need a win or a draw to capture the series.

Read more here

Mansukh Mandaviya Meets WHO Chief & OECD Officials, Discusses Global Health Issues

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare on Monday, September 6, held an informal meeting with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He also met Global Health Advisor Nick Tomlinson and Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD Stefano Scarpetta, on the second day of the G20 Health Ministers meeting. The dialogue between the leaders pertained to matters of global health importance.

Read more here

Nipah Virus 'highly Contagious', No 'specific Treatment' Available Warns AIIMS Expert

In India, the state of Kerala witnessed its first Nipah virus death. A 12-year-old in Kozhikode district died of the Nipah virus in Kerala. The experts have highlighted the need for detection of the source of transmission of the virus, according to ANI. Experts have warned that the Nipah virus is "highly contagious" after it gets transmitted from animals to humans and they "don't have specific treatment" for it. High morbidity and mortality rates have been witnessed in humans.

Read more here