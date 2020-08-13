Russia's Coronavirus Vaccine: Philippines To Begin Phase 3 Trials In October

The Philippines, on August 13, announced that it was planning to launch the clinical trials for the Russian coronavirus vaccine in October. Earlier this week, Moscow became the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine- Sputnik V. However its decision to approve the drug without a compete trials has generated scepticism in researchers.

In contrast, President of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, has lauded Russia for being the world’s first country to have found the vaccine and offered himself to be injected with it. As per international media reports, the vaccine’s third phase of a clinical trial is all set to run from October to March 2021 in Philippines. However, it would previously require a panel of vaccine experts to complete its review on Russia’s Phase 1 and 2 trials scheduled for September.

'Duterte would be inoculated in May'

Harry Roque Spokesman for the President reportedly said that if things go as planned, Duterte would be inoculated as early as May next year. His remarks come just a day after Filipino scientists met with the representatives of the Russian state research facility, Gamaleya, to secure the "complete dossier" on Russia’s coronavirus vaccine.

Elaborating further, Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said in a statement that the teams would hold a discussion on clinical trials and research that went into the development of the COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik V". Further, she stated that it would be made clear if the international concerns about “not enough scientific evidence” about Russia’s vaccine holds true, reports confirmed.

The 'world’s first' clinically approved vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the meeting that it is one of the first registered vaccines in the world to prove its effectiveness and safety.

