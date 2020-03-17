Saudi Prince's £65 Million Yacht Capsizes On Its Way To Be Repaired In Greece

A luxury superyacht owned by a Saudi Prince capsized in a port while it was being taken for repair. According to reports, the luxury yacht is called the Nourah of Riyad and belongs to Saudi Prince Turki bin Mohamed bin Fahd Al Saud. The yacht measures 230 feet and costs £65 million ($79,000) and can accommodate an impressive 18 guests.

Pictured on its side

As per reports the vessel was built in Turkey in 2008 and has 11 cabins, a master suite and a VIP stateroom. The yacht also has a cinema and a jacuzzi. The yacht was in Athens, Greece and in need of some repairs but suddenly crashed to its side while it was being pulled out of the water. According to reports, during the crash, the yacht is said to have also damaged a neighbouring shipyard. The yacht also seems to have damaged a nearby tourist boat called Lamadin during the accident.

According to the pictures shared online, the boat can be seen lying on its side after capsizing. While commenting on the picture of the boat one user wrote that the boat was most probably insured and thus the Prince will probably get another, even bigger yacht. While another added that fixing the boat will cost the Prince a ‘pretty penny’.

Prince Turki bin Mohamed bin Fahd Al Saud is the eldest son of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Saud. The eldest surviving son of the late King Fahd who was the former governor of the Eastern Provinces and Jawahir bint Nayef. He is also the grandnephew of the current King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman. Prince Turki is the chairman of the TAALEM Educational Services Company and also serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Amiantiti Company which provides diversified pipe and water solutions across the globe.

According to reports, the Amintiti company that Prince Turki is Vice-Chairman of works in multiple industries like Municipal & Urban Development, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Water Transmission and Distribution, and Water Wells.

