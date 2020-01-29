Massachusetts Cops Nab Serial Offender Who Relieved Herself In A Parking Lot For Months

Andrea Grocer, a 51-year-old woman from Massachusetts, was reportedly detained for defecating in a public place. According to the police, she was a serial offender, and was finally caught.

Massachusetts police officers told the media that the woman was relieving herself in the parking lot of a sporting goods store and was caught in the act after an officer spotted her in front of Natick Outdoor Store. They said that the woman was a resident of Ashland and she was charged with destruction of property.

The owner of the store, Henry Kanner, had reportedly informed the police in the month of December when he found piles of human waste in the parking lot in front of his goods store on multiple occasions, however, it was uncertain who was behind it.

She suffered from irritable bowel syndrome

Kanner said that initially, the police suspected that waste from an animal had littered the space; however upon inspection, the cops found toilet paper and wipes scattered in the vicinity. Therefore, he added, the police increased patrolling activity in the area hoping to nab the suspect, and on Wednesday, Grocer was caught.

The police reportedly chased the woman, who droved off within a few seconds of being caught, but was immediately pulled over by the cops after several warnings. According to reports, Grocer is a nanny by profession and suffered from irritable bowel syndrome - a chronic intestinal disorder.

The officers reportedly refused to accept her explanation, however, saying that the area had abundant public restrooms and there was no justification to litter in front of the goods store and to cause the owner immense inconvenience for a number of months. The owner of the store told the media that he was indebted to the police for catching the suspect for her conduct.

