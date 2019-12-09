Sister Wraps Christmas Present In Cable Ties To Prank Her Brother

One sister has decided to take sibling banter to the extreme by tying her brother's Christmas present with cables. While talking to local media, Kristy Bugden who is a retail worker from Sydney, Australia has taken every opportunity to 'troll' or prank her brother for years and she just could'nt let this opportunity slip by.

Christmas prank on brother

Kristy shared the picture on the facebook group 'Chrisman Mums' and with the caption that she had just finished wrapping her brothers Christmas present. Kristy's post quickly garnered loads of comments and likes as people were astounded by her ingenuity. One person said: "Omg I love it. Think I might do this to my eldest this year." while another user added that it would be even funnier if he were to take the time to open it just to find out that it is another box inside.

Another user shared a story about a past prank they had played wherein they had given their father-in-law a box of beer but had wrapped the cans individually. The user then added that the novelty wore off for him after a few cans but the incident was hilarious for the commentor. In another similar incident, a user's husband had done the same thing to his brother with chocolate bars and according to the user, the person on the receiving end of the prank did not enjoy it.

