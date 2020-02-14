'Pure Joy': NASA Astronaut Reunites With Dog After Spending Months In Space, Watch Video

NASA's new record-setting astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth last week after spending nearly 11 months in space. Koch spent 328 days at the International Space Station, setting the record of the single longest spaceflight by a woman.

The 41-year-old astronaut returned to her home to find an extremely excited dog, named LBD, and posted the video on Twitter saying she wasn’t sure “who was more excited”. The video has already garnered more than 2.5 million views and the reply from NASA was cherry on the cake.

In the video, the dog can be seen eagerly waiting for Koch with her paws at the door. LBD wags her tail as the astronaut enters the house with her husband. She hops around with extreme excitement and then stops for a few seconds to hug and lick her owner’s face.

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

'That is pure joy'

Netizens loved the dog's reaction and shared their stories on Twitter calling it a blessing they don't deserve. "Dogs are a blessing most of us don't deserve. Just curious, did you send her any videos while you were gone? It would be interesting to see the head tilting on that scene," commented a user. Check some other reactions:

Showed this video to my 5-year old daughter. She loved the fact that you are an astronaut! https://t.co/4sCriQlDbL — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) February 13, 2020

I watched your press conference live last night my GST time when you spoke of this doggy and this just fills me with so much joy 🥰👩🏽‍🚀🐕💓 — Mullet Cop Fan Account (@nicolexavier111) February 13, 2020

I am glad I was here the moment this precious tweet was tweeted, thank you humankind to pet such an amazing creature as dogs. — Sai pra lá Zika (@baconloso) February 13, 2020

