The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Pure Joy': NASA Astronaut Reunites With Dog After Spending Months In Space, Watch Video

US News

The NASA astronaut returned to her home to find an extremely excited dog and posted the video on Twitter saying she wasn’t sure “who was more excited".

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
NASA

NASA's new record-setting astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth last week after spending nearly 11 months in space. Koch spent 328 days at the International Space Station, setting the record of the single longest spaceflight by a woman. 

The 41-year-old astronaut returned to her home to find an extremely excited dog, named LBD, and posted the video on Twitter saying she wasn’t sure “who was more excited”. The video has already garnered more than 2.5 million views and the reply from NASA was cherry on the cake.

Read: Video Of Adorable Baby Rubbing Spaghetti On His Belly Goes Viral, Netizens React; WATCH

In the video, the dog can be seen eagerly waiting for Koch with her paws at the door. LBD wags her tail as the astronaut enters the house with her husband. She hops around with extreme excitement and then stops for a few seconds to hug and lick her owner’s face.

Read: Video Of Elderly Chinese Couple Infected With Coronavirus Leaves Netizens Overwhelmed

'That is pure joy'

Netizens loved the dog's reaction and shared their stories on Twitter calling it a blessing they don't deserve. "Dogs are a blessing most of us don't deserve. Just curious, did you send her any videos while you were gone? It would be interesting to see the head tilting on that scene," commented a user. Check some other reactions:

Read: 'Glad You Didn't Spill Coke': Netizens React As Man Gets Trampled By Deer

Read: 'Are You Roasting Singles?': Zomato's Tweet About Kiss Day Leaves Netizens In Splits

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE