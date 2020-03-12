Spain: Police Arrives To Rescue Lion Only To Find It Was A Dog

Police in Spain found themselves in a weird situation when they were called over reports of a massive lion roaming in the streets. According to reports, when a group of policemen arrived at the scene, it turned out that what people thought was a lion, was actually an oddly shaven dog. According to reports, the incident took place on the morning of March 9 and the dog was located by the police in a garden area of the town of Molina de Segura.

Local police took to Twitter handle to share the story which has since garnered nearly 7,000 likes and has been shared by over 2,500 users. Molina de Segura police on its Twitter handle wrote, "Several notices have been received this morning alerting that a lion had been seen loose in the garden area, but finally we have passed the microchip reader and it has turned out to be a dog. Identifying its owner."

Se han recibido esta mañana varios avisos alertando de que habían visto suelto por la zona de huerta un león 🦁, otros un bicho extraño, pero finalmente le hemos pasado el lector de microchip y ha resultado ser un... perro 🐕. Identificando a su titular. pic.twitter.com/O5k6ZClX9a — Policia Local Molina de Segura (@MolinaPolicia) March 7, 2020

Netizens furious

However, many people on social media were left outraged by the shaving that was done on the dog. One user wrote, "the shaving they have done on this dog is outrageous as dogs with this type of fur should not be shaved. The user said that it is possible that the dog will no longer grow the hair uniformly. Another user wrote, "Horrible someone would do that to a dual-coated dog! I do believe it is a Leo who doesn’t need a poodle cut to look lionlike."

