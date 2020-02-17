Storm Dennis Claims 1 Life In UK, Over 60,000 People Suffer Power Cuts In France

Strong winds and heavy rains battered parts of Britain as Storm Dennis swept through the country that picked up Saturday and lasted through Sunday. A man died after falling into a river on Sunday in South Wales, the worst-hit region in the United Kingdom. According to reports, the man fell into the River Tawe following which the police launched a search operation. The police later informed in a tweet that the man was found dead further along the river in the Trebanos area.

Storm Dennis

Storm Dennis also affected the northwest region of France as approximately 60,000 people suffered power cuts and rails and traffic were also disrupted, media reports suggested. According to Britain's government weather agency, a rare red warning was issued for south Wales saying that there is significant risk from the flooding as fast-flowing water poses danger to life and extensive flooding could lead to property damage and road closures. As per reports, a record 594 flood warnings were issued on Saturday and Sunday, extending from north of England to further South.

According to reports, winds up to 90mph were recorded in Aberdaron in south Wales and the defence ministry in the country deployed the army to handle the situation. Storm Dennis is the second storm to hit England in a week and has caused hundreds of flights across Europe to be cancelled. British Airways and easyJet confirmed they had grounded flights in the United Kingdom due to the storm. Earlier, footage surfaced online showed a massive A380 struggling to land on the runway at London's Heathrow airport due to strong winds.

According to reports, last weekend Storm Ciara caused a similar situation as two of the busiest airports in Europe, Frankfurt in Germany and Amsterdam in Netherlands, grounded more than 100 flights due to the storm.

