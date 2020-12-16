IN PICS | How COVID-19 Swept Across The World In 2020 Leaving Havoc In Its Wake

Quick links:
The story of COVID-19 in BRAZIL is the story of a president who insists the pandemic is no big deal. Jair Bolsonaro condemned COVID-19 quarantine, saying shutdowns would wreck the economy.
In many ways, normal life has resumed in CHINA, the country where COVID-19 first appeared one year ago. China’s ruling Communist Party has retracted soome of the most sweeping anti-disease controls.
GERMANS enjoyed a largely relaxed summer with many restrictions lifted, the dividend of a rapid response to the initial coronavirus outbreak.
A nation of 1.3 billion people, INDIA is likely to emerge as the country with the world’s highest coronavirus tally. It responded to the pandemic early on with an abrupt nationwide lockdown.
In Italy, despite plans and protocols, monitoring systems and machinery that were put in place to hedge against the expected autumn onslaught, thousands more died.
Despite concerns whether the country could survive future waves of infections, Japan has been spared the dangerous surges seen in the U.S. and Europe, and hopes to host the Olympics next summer.
The coronavirus pandemic has only grown worse in Iran in the course of the year, threatening everyone from the day laborer on the street to the upper reaches of the Islamic Republic.
When ISRAEL went into its second nationwide coronavirus lockdown in September, most of the country quickly complied with the closure. But in some ultra-Orthodox areas, synagogues were packed.
They say youth is a protective factor against COVID-19. Growing economic pressures, and Kenya’s intention to close schools for almost everyone until 2021, has put enormous pressure on children.