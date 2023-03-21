Earthquake In Pakistan Caught On Cam As Tremors Felt In Lahore, Islamabad | WATCH

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has struck parts of Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and China. The epicentre of the earthquake is the region between Pakistan and Afghanistan. A scene of the tremor being felt in Lahore was captured on camera in an unverified video.

Why do earthquakes occur?

Earthquakes are the result of the movement and release of energy stored within the Earth's crust. The Earth's crust is made up of large tectonic plates that float on top of the Earth's molten mantle. These plates move slowly and constantly, either away from each other, towards each other or past each other, in a process called plate tectonics.

When two tectonic plates move against each other, they can become stuck, and the pressure builds up as they continue to push against each other. This pressure causes the rocks to deform and eventually break, releasing energy in the form of seismic waves. These waves travel through the Earth's crust and cause the ground to shake, resulting in an earthquake.

The point within the Earth's crust where the earthquake begins is called the hypocenter, also known as the focus. The point on the Earth's surface directly above the hypocenter is called the epicentre. The size of an earthquake is measured by its magnitude, which is determined by the amount of energy released during the earthquake.

Earthquakes can also be caused by other factors such as volcanic activity, landslides, and human activities such as drilling and mining. However, most earthquakes occur as a result of tectonic plate movement.