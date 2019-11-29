These Black Friday Sale Memes Will Make You Burst Into Laughter

On the eve of Black Friday, which is the Friday following Thanksgiving, shops, brands, and websites across the world bring about the biggest non-official sale event in the world. They offer whopping discounts that any buyer and bargainer would never miss out on. The sale initiated in the West and has now become a worldwide event when sellers offer customers amazing deals and customers line up outside outlets and pre lock their shopping list ahead of the sale to grab on the deals. The day marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. The day's name dates back to the 1960s when it was first used. On this occasion, netizens have added a tinge of humour to the sales by joking around the state of bank balance after it. There is also a good lot who would fight for the items they have on the shopping list. The netizens have memes for them as well. A Police Department also issued a warning on Black Friday. There are also memes for people who don't care about sales. Take a look at the hilarious memes.

Me: I should really try to save some money after spending a lot recently



Also me: BLACK FRIDAY DEALS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SGqLTSNIN9 — Long’s Toys (@clong83) November 29, 2019

whenever you see an old lady going for what you’re trying get on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/fHHLy5YCxb — Hank Conger Appreciation Account (@ChirinoDoubter) November 29, 2019

#blackfriday is about to start. Remember that no deal is worth going to #jail for, so if it's in someone else's cart, leave it there; play nice with each other; and don't trample the store manager when the doors open. #hugsnotslugs #itsshoppingnotwar pic.twitter.com/bj6aNufGAy — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) November 29, 2019

