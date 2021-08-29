Top 10 Headlines: Bhavina Patel Clinches Silver Medal; Actor Armaan Kohli Arrested & More

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina Patel Clinches Historic Silver Medal In Table Tennis

Indian Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel brings home silver medal after losing out to China's Zhou Ying in Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's Singles class 4 category final. Both the contestants were evenly matched when the game started but it was Zhou Ying who marched ahead and even though Patel did make a comeback towards the end, it was too late as the Chinese paddler won the first game 1-0 with 11-7 margin.

Read Full Story Here

Joe Biden Pledges More Strikes On ISIS Amid Threats Of Another Attack On Kabul Airport

After the US claimed to have successfully killed two 'high profile' ISIS-K targets in a drone strike in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden on Saturday asserted that the US airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group will continue. The drone strikes by the US come after the deadly suicide attack near the Kabul airport on Friday killed several Afghan citizens along with 13 American service members. President Biden also warned troops of a possible attack from the extremist group in the coming hours.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi, President Kovind Laud Paddler Bhavina Patel For Historic Tokyo Paralympics Glory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have come forward and congratulated Bhavina Patel on clinching a historic silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's Singles Table Tennis Class 4 category final on Sunday. Bhavina Patel finished second-best after losing to China's Zhou Ying in the gold medal match.

Read Full Story Here

Actor Armaan Kohli Arrested By The NCB After 12 Hours Of Interrogation In Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli after 12 hours of interrogation in an alleged drug case on Sunday. The actor is expected to be presented before a city court today. Armaan Kohli's arrest comes a day after he was raided by the NCB. Drugs were recovered during the NCB raid at Kohli's residence in Mumbai.

Read Full Story Here

India-Bangladesh Flights To Resume From Sept 3 Under Air-bubble Arrangement; Read Details

After four months of suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak, flight operations between India and Bangladesh will restart under the air-bubble agreement. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has announced that flight operations will resume from 3 September.

Read Full Story Here

Maharashtra Guv Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Recalls Conversation On Black Cap And RSS

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by sharing details of his interaction when the Congress leader had linked Koshiyari's black cap with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Addressing a book launch event in the national capital, the Maharashtra Governor said that he had once answered Rahul Gandhi's question on his black cap by saying that people of Uttarakhand wear it however the Congress leader denied it and said 'no, no, you're from RSS'. The personal interaction was from the time when Koshiyari was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP.

Read Full Story Here

Tokyo Paralympics: Deepa Malik Salutes 'Silver Girl' Bhavina Patel For Creating History

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik has come forward and congratulated Bhavina Patel on clinching a historic silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's Singles table tennis Class 4 category final on Sunday. Bhavina finished second-best after losing to China's Zhou Ying in the gold medal match on Sunday.

Read Full Story Here

Doha Peace Talks Marked 'beginning Of The End' For Afghanistan: Amrullah Saleh

The peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban, according to former Afghan government first vice president Amrullah Saleh, have become "the beginning of the end" for the country. According to Saleh, the US and NATO should have kept 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. "But now they are paying the price," he added, according to Sputnik, citing German tabloid Der Spiegel.

Read Full Story Here

Union Minister Kulaste Takes A Jibe At Congress Over Party Crisis In Chhattisgarh & Punjab

Taking a dig at the chaotic political situation in Congress-ruled states of Chhattisgarh and Punjab, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste said that Congress has a "culture of internal feuds". He added that everyone knows the culture and character of Congress.

Read Full Story Here

Chhattisgarh: T S Singh Deo Says Cong High Command To Take Decision On Leadership Change

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Saturday said that the decision on leadership change in the state will be taken by the Congress high command. The statement from the Health Minister came at a time when the party leader Rahul Gandhi has been holding separate discussions with both Chief Minister Baghel and Deo. CM Baghel visited Delhi twice this week and held talks with Congress leaders while Deo returned from the National Capital on Saturday.

Read Full Story Here

IMAGE: Republicworld