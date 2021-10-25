Top 10 Headlines: NCB Backs Wankhede; Harsimrat Badal Slams Cong Over Infighting & More

Pappu Yadav Slams Lalu's Pejorative Against AICC Bihar In-charge, Dubs RJD 'BJP's B-team'

Taking umbrage at Lalu Prasad Yadav's derogatory remarks against Congress' Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das, Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) chief Pappu Yadav claimed that RJD is BJP's B-team. When asked about Das' allegations of a secret RJD-BJP deal, the RJD supremo opined, "Bhakt Charan is a bhakchonhar (stupid person)". Taking to Twitter, Pappu Yadav asserted that the RJD supremo's comment indicated the "anti-Dalit mindset" of Bihar's main opposition party. Moreover, he alleged that RJD was toeing BJP's line owing to pressure from central investigative agencies such as ED, CBI and I-T.

Read more here

India Lifts On-arrival Quarantine For Nations With Mutual Recognition Of WHO-approved Vaxx

As India clocked 100 crore vaccinations against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has affirmed the implementation of revised guidelines that were announced on October 20. As per the new rules, fully vaccinated international travellers coming from countries with which India has mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates (as approved by WHO) will no longer need to undergo home quarantine. However, the arrival will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test from at least 72 hours before boarding the flights.

Read more here

Rift Escalates As CM Bhupesh Baghel Delays Delhi Visit Despite Congress Directive: Sources

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has delayed his visit to Delhi despite the Congress high command summoning him amid the political crisis in the state, sources revealed. The party top brass had reportedly asked him to reach the national capital by Tuesday owing to his unwillingness to pave the way for TS Singh Deo's elevation as the CM. Moreover, sources indicated that the Sonia Gandhi-led party threatened to take strict action against Baghel if he doesn't budge from his stance and contemplated calling a meeting of the Legislative Party on the lines of Punjab.

Read more here

NASA's DART Mission To Shoot Rocket Into Asteroid; Here's All You Need To Know

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is preparing for the launch of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, which will evaluate methods of averting a potentially hazardous asteroid from colliding with Earth. The DART mission is scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 10:20 pm PST on November 23, 2021 (1:20 am EST on November 24). The launch will be broadcast live on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Read more here

Union Min Ramdas Athawale Advises Shah Rukh Khan: 'Send Aryan To Drug De-addiction Centre'

As Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan languishes in jail, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday, advised the superstar to send his son to a drug de-addiction centre for a few months. Athawale has also come out publically in support of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), dismissing bribery allegations against zonal director Sameer Wankhede. 23-year-old Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's son and seven others have been arrested in an NCB drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2.

Read more here

T20 World Cup: What Happened To Hardik Pandya? Will He Play India's Next Match Against NZ?

Team India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. While the opening loss has put India in a spot of bother, the Virat Kohli-led side's troubles were compounded after all-rounder Hardik Pandya ended up injuring his shoulder while batting.

Read more here

NCB Backs Sameer Wankhede, Dismisses Bribery Allegations In Aryan Khan Drug Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) released a statement on Sunday firmly rejecting allegations that its private detective demanded Rs 25 crores from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan.

Read more here

Harsimrat Badal Derides Congress Over Infighting, Calls Party's Punjab Unit 'comedy Show'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday attacked the Congress party over the infighting in its Punjab unit. The SAD leader also stated that the ruling Congress party in the state has become a comedy show after the arrival of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Badal's remarks come after months of dramatic developments in the Punjab Congress as infighting raged within the grand old party.

Read more here

UP Polls 2022: BJP Touts 'Nationalism Vs Terrorism' Pitch At 'Pal Samaj Samellan'

Targetting specific communities, BJP on Sunday held a 'Pal Samaj Sammelan' in Bilaspur village of Muzaffarnagar. With Union MoS Sanjeev Balyan & UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal in attendance, BJP pitched a 'nationalism Vs terrorism' platform in a bid to woo the community. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Read more here

T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli's 'fitting' Reply To Question On Dropping Rohit Sharma

The India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2021 was expected to be a cracking contest. However, it was a letdown for the Indian fans as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to break their World Cup jinx against the Men in Blue in Dubai on Sunday. The Pakistani team had never defeated India on the World Cup stage before.

Read more here