Tourist Receives Backlash For Posing On A 30,000ft High Cliff In Brazil

Anonymous female tourist went one step ahead of others to get a 'perfect shot' for her partner's Instagram account, international media reported. In a video that was posted by the social media influencer who goes by the name of theleswil, a woman can be seen perilously positioning herself close to a 3000-foot drop off a rocky cliff face.

According to reports, the Instagrammer and his partner did two and half hour trek to reach atop the Pedra Da Gavea mountain near Rio De Janeiro. After they reached the top of the mountain, the woman climbed atop a rock which was placed on the edge of the mountain for the Instagrammer to click and post the picture on his page.

Criticised for risking her life

The clip also showed the famous Copacabana beach, a wide-angle view of Rio de Janeiro city and the South Atlantic Ocean. The video immediately captured the internet's attention and garnered nearly 24 thousand views. However, it did not go down well with many users who slammed her for risking her life.

Meanwhile, an American Youtuber made headlines for faking a lavish vacation in Bali. Natalia Taylor announced to her followers that she was going to Bali for a holiday but actually went to a local IKEA store and got photographed. She then took to Instagram to post pictures of her ‘Bali Vacation.’

The first post she made was in a vibrant pink outfit with the caption that informed her followers that she had arrived in Bali. Adding to the posts, she also uploaded Instagram stories of her getting ready for the flight, view from the aeroplane's window and pictures of Ngurah Rai Airport which she got from the internet to make it more believable.

