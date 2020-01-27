Universal Orlando's Super Nintendo World Due To Open In 2023

Universal Orlando's highly anticipated Super Nintendo World is due to open in 2023, according to the reports. NBC Universal revealed it through a series of announcements during a Q&A round of their earnings earlier this week. Super Nintendo World had been rumoured for a long time as a land coming to Epic Universe, which was announced by Universal back in August 2019. The park is being called Univeral Orlando’s “fourth gate”. According to the media outlet, the Nintendo theme park is all set to debut in Osaka, Japan this summer and will be followed by an opening in California and Orlando.

"A life-size, living video game" -- Thierry Coup shows us the new app used to enjoy Super Nintendo World with a wrist band, touting an interactive experience #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/n468l5elnO — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) January 14, 2020

Park to provide more than 14,000 jobs

It is also expected to open up a location in Singapore. In addition, the park will provide employment to more than 14,000 employees on top of the existing 25,000 workers in Orlando, and each staff will be paid a starting minimum wage of $15 an hour, according to the officials. The Comcast executives estimate that the new park would draw in millions of visitors and pointed out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which “drives incremental attendance of 2 million people.”

Universal Studios opens up Wizarding World area

Exciting news for 'Harry Potter' fans, Universal Studios Orlando in Florida has added another awesome location from the Harry Potter world to their Wizarding World area in the Islands of Adventure theme park. The new 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' ride was opened on June 13 last year. The ride got a great response as all the visitors had a blast. In fact, some people waited for as long as 10 hours to ride the newly built roller coaster but all was forgiven after they experienced the ride.

The narrative-driven roller coaster does not rely on motion simulation or video elements. From the very beginning, it invites Potterheads to sit on Hagrid's motorbike. The ride has a 17-foot free-fall drop and seven launches. The studio has clearly made extra effort to satisfy and fascinate its visitors by planting a thousand real trees. By doing this they have achieved the look of a magical ancient forest.

