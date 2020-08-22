Iran Sanctions: UNSC Members Unite Against US Over Pompeo's Proposal

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members have united against the United States as 13 of 15 members issued formal letters opposing Washington's attempt to extend economic sanctions on Iran. The letters were issued after the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the United Nations' headquarters in New York to declare Iran's failure to act in accordance with the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. As per reports, Russia, China, Tunisia, Germany, Belgium, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Africa, Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines, all rejected Washington's position in regards to the extension of the economic embargo on Iran.

The countries rejected the United States' proposal saying that it has no standing to trigger the snapback because it withdrew from the deal in 2018. But the United States argued that it still is technically a part of the 2015 deal because it is named in the United Nations Security Council's resolution endorsing the deal. The countries, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom rejected the US' argument even before Pompeo reached the UN headquarters to make the declaration. The United States' resolution regarding the extension of the arms embargo on Iran was dismissed by the UNSC last week after the country managed to secure only one vote, that too of a "small country" (Dominican Republic).

UNSC vote

As per reports, only two votes in favour of the resolution were recorded in the 15-member council, while two rejected the resolution, and 11 remained absent. The United States needed nine votes in favour for the adoption of the resolution, but it all seemed impossible even before the members went in to vote as Russia and China, the two permanent members, had already expressed their dissatisfaction with the draft text and had vowed to veto it if the US received nine or more votes. According to reports, the embargo is due to expire in October this year, which the United States wanted to be extended indefinitely.

(Image Credit: AP)

