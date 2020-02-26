US Woman Returns Beer Mug She Stole In 1965 To German Brewery 

An American woman is grabbing attention on social media after she returned a stein she stole 55 years ago to a German brewery. The German brewery posted a picture of the stein along with an apology note that the woman wrote. According to reports, Celeste Sweeney, who hails from Maryland, stole the stein in 1965 while on a trip to Germany with her sister. German brewery 'Hofbräuhaus Munich - The Original' took to its Facebook handle where it thanked Celeste for her honesty.

'Honest gesture'

The German brewery on its Facebook handle wrote, "Big surprise today at the Hofbräuhaus: we received a package from the USA. A guest probably took a beer mug with her 55 years ago and has now sent it back to us. Dear Celeste, thank you very much for your honesty! We will, of course, be very happy to keep your mug together with your nice card. A wonderful story from the Hofbräuhaus. Thank you very much!"

Celeste while talking to the media said that it cost her $30 or $40 to mail the beer mug back to Germany and that she had insured it for $100, so she could send them the money if the mug broke in transit. Celeste further added that she never told the story to her family and when she finally did her grandchildren were taken aback. She hoped that they would learn a lesson from it.

Celeste in her small note to the brewery wrote, "I took this beer stein from your establishment the summer of 1965 when I was young, reckless and inconsiderate. I am sorry I did not get it back to you sooner. Hopefully, it arrives in one piece." Celeste is currently retired and lives with her husband in Maryland, United States.

Image Credit: Hofbräuhaus München - Das Original Facebook