Video Of Baby Dancing In Car Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Parents For Ignoring Safety

A video of a baby dancing while sitting in her car chair is going viral on social media for the second time in six months. However, this time around, the video is garnering attention for all the wrong reasons. Last time when the video of the dancing baby swept through the internet showing her adorable moves on Jonas Brothers song 'Sucker' people loved it undisputedly, However, this time around the parents of the baby are facing criticism as netizens feel that they deliberately loosened the belt of her car seat, making her vulnerable if god forbid an accident takes place.

Adorable or unsafe?

The new video of the same baby shows her grooving to the tunes of the 'Old town road' song by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. As people on social media are criticising the parents for ignoring the baby's safety, some are even appreciating the little girl's dance moves. The video posted by Rex Chapman was captioned “Some people are born with it...” showing the baby dancing and enjoying his car ride. The video has garnered more than 3 million views in hours after being uploaded on Twitter.

Some people are born with it... pic.twitter.com/dvdvi2CJXb — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 22, 2020

Someone needs to tighten that kids seat belt, that’s not safe. — Adam Benoist (@AdamBenoist) February 22, 2020

Poor child, growing up with bad parents — Shane (@skk_74) February 22, 2020

Not to be that guy. But hope they secure little man a little better in that seat when not filming his dance moves. — Tricky Dick Politics (@TrickyDickPol) February 22, 2020

The dad in me cringes at this video, not because of the music, but those car seat straps are too loose and the chest buckle is too low. — Reid Nimmers (@Kerch86) February 22, 2020

