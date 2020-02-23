The Debate
Video Of Baby Dancing In Car Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Parents For Ignoring Safety

Rest of the World News

The new video of the same baby shows her grooving to the tunes of the 'Old town road' song by Lil Nas X. The parents are being criticised over the baby's safety

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
video

A video of a baby dancing while sitting in her car chair is going viral on social media for the second time in six months. However, this time around, the video is garnering attention for all the wrong reasons. Last time when the video of the dancing baby swept through the internet showing her adorable moves on Jonas Brothers song 'Sucker' people loved it undisputedly, However, this time around the parents of the baby are facing criticism as netizens feel that they deliberately loosened the belt of her car seat, making her vulnerable if god forbid an accident takes place. 

Read: Donald Trump's India Visit: Varun Dhawan Makes Hilarious Claims About POTUS In Fun Video

Adorable or unsafe?

The new video of the same baby shows her grooving to the tunes of the 'Old town road' song by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. As people on social media are criticising the parents for ignoring the baby's safety, some are even appreciating the little girl's dance moves. The video posted by Rex Chapman was captioned “Some people are born with it...” showing the baby dancing and enjoying his car ride. The video has garnered more than 3 million views in hours after being uploaded on Twitter. 

Read: Video Of A Basketball Team Nailing Back To Back Half-court Shots Stuns Internet; Watch

Read:  Jose Mourinho Makes UNUSUAL Analogy About Son Heung-min's Arm Injury; Watch Video

Published:
