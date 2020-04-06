The Debate
Video Of Frog Jumping In Bottle Cap Shows How 'few Drops Of Water Can Be Life For Someone'

Rest of the World News

As the temperature is on the rise, IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a frog jumping in a bottle cap and urged people to ‘help the needy'.

Precious

As the temperature is on the rise, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a frog jumping in a bottle cap and urged people to ‘help the needy’. In the video, one can see the tiny frog jumping into the cap, looking like it's taking a bath. Shared just a few hours ago, the vide has managed to get more than 2,000 views and hundreds of likes. 

READ: 'I Can See Vikram Lander': As Pollution Drops, People Share Things They Can See From Home

‘Cheerful’ 

The tiny frog, which looks like its sitting in a gap in a wall, has left the Twitter users in awe. However, frogs drink via osmosis, the video still managed to catch several internet users attention. One user even called the video ‘cheerful’. 

READ: If Giraffe Has Two Eyes Puzzle Answer And Logical Explanation

READ: These Tweets Prove Coronavirus Lockdown Is Introverts' Paradise

The IFS officer has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures since the coronavirus lockdown began in India. He shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer reclaiming the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, the Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of the colourful chestnut eared aracari, and also a video of an owner feeding three chicks. 

READ: 'Social Disturbing': Bizarre Fusion Of Makki Ki Roti With Maggi Makes Netizens Cringe


 

