Video Of Frog Jumping In Bottle Cap Shows How 'few Drops Of Water Can Be Life For Someone'

As the temperature is on the rise, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a frog jumping in a bottle cap and urged people to ‘help the needy’. In the video, one can see the tiny frog jumping into the cap, looking like it's taking a bath. Shared just a few hours ago, the vide has managed to get more than 2,000 views and hundreds of likes.

It may be a few drops of water for you...

But it can be the life for someone 💚💚



Temperature is on the rise. Help the needy with the fluid of life. pic.twitter.com/JYsiSGonsK — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 6, 2020

‘Cheerful’

The tiny frog, which looks like its sitting in a gap in a wall, has left the Twitter users in awe. However, frogs drink via osmosis, the video still managed to catch several internet users attention. One user even called the video ‘cheerful’.

Love it. little one..🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Alias (@reahlitybytes) April 6, 2020

So precious! — Debbie Nester (@DebbieNester1) April 6, 2020

So tiny. — Khaman Dhokla (@khamandhokla) April 6, 2020

I love it si😊😍 — sravani (@sravani950570) April 6, 2020

IDK this is so so cute and precious. — Ipsha Ipsy (@rapperliftsbars) April 6, 2020

This is amazing !! 😍 — SNSINGHDEO (@snshindol) April 6, 2020

The IFS officer has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures since the coronavirus lockdown began in India. He shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer reclaiming the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, the Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of the colourful chestnut eared aracari, and also a video of an owner feeding three chicks.

Who can be a better artist than the nature👍🏻



The colourful chestnut eared aracari,to brighten ur day. Relative of Toucans.

Beaks of both toucans & hornbills developed through convergent evolution-both adapting to their different environments in de same way with similar traits. pic.twitter.com/0w6hZwtrrh — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

Yes it’s very very sweet 😊

Sweet synchronised approval ..... pic.twitter.com/4QRQ9DkE3f — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

