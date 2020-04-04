WHO Says 'more And More Younger Individuals' Are Showing Severe Symptoms Of COVID-19

In an unprecedented revelation made by World Health Organisation experts, it is found that more and more younger people are experiencing severe symptoms of the COVID-19 disease. In a press briefing in Geneva, WHO officials said on April 4 that younger generation is more affected by the coronavirus infection despite significant evidence that elder people are more vulnerable to contract the pathogen along with those individuals who have pre-existing medical complications.

According to international media reports, the United Nations health agency officials have noted that statistics of the cases in China, South Korea, Italy, as well as other parts of Europe show that people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s have died from the coronavirus. Maria van Kerkhovev, the technical lead of COVID-19 response reportedly said that overall it is still the elder people or people with medical conditions who are showing severe symptoms and then require an ICU for treatment, but according to recent cases, “more and more younger individuals are experiencing severe disease” of coronavirus and need an ICU.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 59,226 lives worldwide as of April 4. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 205 countries and has infected at least 1,118,559 people. Out of the total infections, 229,274 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

'Protective measures' for differently-abled

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation laid out new guidelines for people with special needs during these times on April 3. According to the United Nations health agency, populations who are differently-abled may be “impacted more significantly” with the fatal virus which has now spread to over 204 countries and has infected more than a million people. From governments to communities, WHO listed a range of steps to ensure that people who might be more vulnerable to contract the fatal COVID-19 are shielded.

Apart from the usual social distancing rules, WHO has advised governments to ensure public health information and communication is accessible to all population including sign language, converting messages to “Easy Read” format, developing written information, financial compensation among other suggestions. It also stated that authorities should ensure the agencies working for the differently-abled people shall have less bureaucratic recruitment barriers while still maintaining protection measures, as well as short-term financial support to such organisations.

